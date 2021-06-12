I switch roles with my husband when I have to attend to my business —CEO, DeMabel Creations

Bukola Elegbeleye is the founder and director of Demabel Creations, a company that is into sales of distinct Aso Ebi fabrics in Nigeria. She is also into event planning and interior designs. She speaks about her career, passion and sustainable goals for businesses in this interview by Favour Boluwade.

What is DeMabel Creations about?

My business consists majorly of importation of fabrics for different occasions, eg, weddings, birthdays, outings etc. We sell Aṣọ ebi fabrics, senator fabrics and others. I’m also into gift packages/hampers for corporate organisations, individuals and whatever the occasion demands.

How did you birth the company?

My company started in 2018 as an idea. I thought it would be nice if I could get fabrics from where they were being made directly and in the hands of customers. I realised that most of the fabrics being bought from the market were either of low quality or they were always too expensive, hence the idea came to see how I could bridge the gap between those weaving the fabrics and the consumers that needed them.

How are you able to deliver quality to your clients now that things are really expensive, dollar rate inclusive?

The truth is that the rise in inflation has affected business a bit, especially for those of us in the importation business. However, because we stand for originality and quality, we have been able to maintain and keep most of our clientele who hold the values we have mentioned as dear.

What are the values that have kept the business blooming?

Like I mentioned, we hold the twin values of originality and Integrity as sacrosanct and very dear. Our clients value these, hence they are willing to continue doing business with us

How are you able to tell which materials are authentic?

Like I said earlier, one of our core values as a business enterprise is integrity. This dictates that we import our fabrics from only verified, authentic and trusted manufacturers. These are manufacturing companies that have passed the test of time and also cherish and work hard to protect their name and what they stand for. Since I started this business, I’m happy to say that I haven’t had any complaint from any of my clients when it comes to the authenticity and originality of the materials that we sell. This is because we deliberately ensure we only work with trusted fabric manufacturers.

How have you used your business to advocate for women around you?

One of the ways I have used my business for women advocacy is through the social media. This is the thing – we are into fabrics. Fabrics add beauty and elegance to the person when they are worn. We usually encourage our clients to send us their pictures; especially when they put the fabrics on. They are posted on our social media platforms and has become a means of displaying the beauty and elegance of the African woman. These pictures in turn are used by magazines, fashion blogs, posters and signboards to promote and display the formerly unseen exquisite dress sense of the African woman.

Can anyone without a fashion sense thrive in Aso-ebi business?

That is a deep one. I would say it all depends. If the motive is to just focus on the business side, maybe a fashion side might not be needed. However, there is more to this business than just buying and selling. We also endeavour to help our clients with style that will go with the fabric they are ordering. This is where the fashion sense comes in. It’s difficult to recommend styles when you don’t have a fashion sense. To thrive in this business, a good fashion sense will be a major asset.

It has been read in reports that the fashion industry is a major channel of wealth in Nigeria, why is that so now, what has changed?

It’s very simple really. The fashion industry upgraded,just like the entertainment industry. More people are now attracted to African designs than before. Technology has also played a vital role in this because we now have more reach, especially with the advent of social media. Today, people can make orders on Instagram, Facebook and the likes. All these were not there before. The fabric designs have also become more exquisite. All these have contributed to the growth of the fashion industry to what it is today.

What major challenges have you faced?

Any business that will thrive in present day Nigeria must be ready to face challenges and Demabel Creations is no exception. Part of the major challenges we have had to face is the falling rate of the naira as against the dollar. This has forced a hike in the prices of fabrics that we have to import which in turn affected demand. How we have been able to overcome this is to be honest with our clients on the nature of what is happening. Since they are also able to see in real time these developments, they are able to reason with us and even appreciate us for our tenacity and strength of character to stay afloat in the midst of the turbulence. Covid-19 was another major challenge in that for a while ordering came to a complete halt because of the lock down and banning of social events.

How do you overcome them over the time?

During those times, even though minimal ordering was going on, we still endeavoured to stay in touch with our clients through the use of social media and to always encourage them that things will soon get better. This ensured that we were able to keep the majority of our customer base while the pandemic was on. With the gradual recovery of the economy and the advent of the vaccine, people are now more encouraged to come out once more and socialise. This is a plus for us and we are back once more to booming times.

How can one be financially independent?

Well, some of these things need to be experienced first-hand. Seriously, the beautiful thing about having your own business is that it allows room for more flexibility and independence. Depending on how good and resourceful you are, you won’t need to depend on anybody as such and you can even have more room to develop yourself and increase your capacity. I would advise women to try to improve on themselves as much as possible. What I mean by this is that, it is important to have a goal of learning something new every year. For some people, that may be every six months. This will prepare you for whatever pinches or punches that life may throw your way and will also make you confident and boost your self esteem.

What other activities do you combine with fashion?

I’m also into event planning (though I do this mainly as a hobby). I love parenting and taking care of children (I am the head of the children’s ministry in my church).

How is all that going for you with the fact that you have the home front to attend to?

Well, I would say it hasn’t been easy, because my work requires me to be focused and sharp with details. I’m, however, blessed with a very helpful, loving and understanding husband. He is such a strong support for me especially the times when I have to attend to business. We tend to switch roles a lot of times.

What is your view on stay-at-home jobs this century for women?

I will say, every woman or mother out there needs to find out what works for them. Not everyone can work from home and at the same time have kids they are taking care of. It can be very draining at times, but it does have its advantages. My time is mine and I can manage it as I wish. This won’t be possible if I’m an 8-5 person. If, however, you love being an entrepreneur and being free to do what you want with your time, being in an 8-5 job can be very frustrating.

Tell us about yourself?

I am married and a mother to two handsome boys. I am passionate about making a difference and solving problems occasionally as they arise. I grew up in a middle class family. While I wouldn’t call us rich, my parents did everything to give us an education and to make us comfortable.

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

As God helps us, our five-year plan is to expand and be able to have our reach extended all over the states of the federation and beyond. We also see our business model upgrading itself to a place were we can start producing these Aso-ebi fabrics directly here in Nigeria.

