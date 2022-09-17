‘I spent all my income offsetting debts my husband incurred playing lottery’

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has heard the testimony of a woman, Mariam Ibrahim, who brought a divorce suit against her husband, Lekan Ibrahim, on the accounts that he was irresponsible and fond of beating her.

Mariam explained that she moved in with him after he impregnated her, although her father in particular did not approve of the step she took.

She stated that the defendant took pleasure in beating and that he did not spare her even while she was pregnant.

The plaintiff added that she left for Lagos to seek for a means of survival after he refused to play his role as breadwinner.

According to Mariam, she expended all she made in Lagos in offsetting the debts her husband incurred   from playing lottery, a habit he got addicted to.

The plaintiff told the court she moved out of the defendant’s house when it became obvious he was not willing to change.

She thus prayed the court to end their relationship and grant her custody of their child, but make him bear the responsibility of his upkeep.

Lekan was absent in court despite being served court summonses.

Mariam said in her evidence that, “My lord, I am no longer interested in my marriage to my husband.

“I plead that the court stopped our relationship and make him responsible for our child’s upkeep.

“My father has never been in support of my marriage to my husband. I moved into his house after I discovered I was pregnant.

“My lord, my experience of being married to my husband did not match the picture I had in my head concerning marriage.

“I derived no pleasure married to my husband because apart from abandoning his duties in the home, he was always beating and leaving me sore.

“He didn’t spare me throughout the time I was pregnant.


“I informed my parents of my husband’s rash behaviour and they called him to order, but he soon went back to his old ways.

“I decided to seek for survival because my husband was just a breadwinner in name and not in act. I, therefore, went to Lagos.

“I worked round the clock in Lagos and returned home with a meaningful amount which I was able to save.

“On getting back home, I discovered my husband was swimming in debt which he incurred by playing lottery.

“I expended all my savings offsetting this debt till I was left with little or nothing.

“This prompted my decision to leave him,” she concluded.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she heard the plaintiff, ordered that the defendant be issued and served a fresh hearing.

She thus adjourned the case.

