I pledge to Nigeria, my country

For some time now, I have been trying to imperturbably rationalize Nigeria’s free fall. Of course, I had to turn to God, since the spiritual controls the physical. You want an empirical conviction? Just take a look at your everyday actions and words. They just don’t pop from nowhere. They are products of your soul, the inner man, which is completely spiritual. Two major forces; of God and good/of the demonic and bad, control the soul. Even those considered to be egregious in buffoonery, due to perceivable stark stupidity they regularly exhibit, don’t just vomit words that are deemed nonsensical or act like jerks, just of their own volition. Forces rule the universe. It depends on where you want to align. If you are one of those who consider God too slow and don’t always like your plans being altered, which He regularly does with His own, you are almost a certain candidate for the other side. The consequence; Romans 1:28 puts this way “And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done.”

Man is a vain creature. There is a pride that comes with being better than others, which convinces me that no leader, will come into office, to fail. But they do fail, one after the other and where the one exiting is thought bad, the replacement will just touch down on the negative side of comparative analysis. It is almost like a curse on the world. Imagine Nigeria. Even the United States. The very ambitious ones, nakedly pursuing generous mention by posterity, are also failing. President MuhammaduBuhari is one. He obviously wants to live forever in the heart of the North, but see his beloved North today. Over there, he has definitely lost the G.O.A.T crown but he is still in the MVP debate, though he was elected to be a national leader. On the national scale, the conversation is better avoided as the frog will demand when the discourse gets to tail details.

In the last 23 years, of the four men who had led Nigeria, three are perceived as failures. The fourth, was “saved” by death and the sentiment of his passing, regularly gets him a pass with the critical Nigerian media. Strangely, for the other three, the succeeding has been deemed worse that the preceding. Today, critically, OBJ is now looking like the best the country has had since 1999, with GEJ in second position and the incumbent, taking the rear. Of course, his own will dispute this rating, but the Nigerian public now reminisces about the debt Obasanjo paid and the economy that Jonathan somehow kept together, two red-button issues the incumbent has badly managed.

So, why would three completely different personalities, with different life experiences and world-views, get to same space and carry nearly similar record of “una no try at all.” Is it not likely that God is the One releasing the leaders to a reprobate mind, because they won’t acknowledge Him, by coming into office with the right, Godly mindset, thereby doing things that aren’t convenient.

Politics and democratic governance have become so debased, including in the US, the so-called bastion of democracy, that things hitherto considered abominable, now define the fight for political power and governance control.

Today in United States, abortion is at the heart of the campaign for the control of power in Washington. Gavin Newsom, the eccentric Democratic governor of California who is prepping a 2024 presidential run if Joe Biden drops off, went to seven Republican-controlled states where abortion is now restricted after being shut down nationally by US Supreme Court, to spend millions of dollar on billboards, telling those who want to abort his state is a sanctuary. You said ah ah?

To hold on to power in Congress, Democrats are campaigning mainly on being pro-abortion or pro-choice as they call it, while Republicans are positioned as anti-choice or pro-life. How can a country of 338,289,857 people, still regarded as most powerful in the world, be like this?

Right before their eyes, their once-prosperous economy has almost tanked, yet the main issue in the national debate, is infanticide, because there is no other name to call what is being encouraged in a society where statistics say that one out every 10 women aged 15-19 becomes pregnant each year and of these pregnancies, five out of every six are unintended. (See Author James Trussell). And Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and co, are promoting this? Is it not obvious that God has released half of the country to reprobate mind, to keep doing what ought not to be done. How can you make killing of children the fulcrum of your power grab?

And the same mad-half of America which currently controls Washington and unrelenting in its push to foist its brand of power and political culture on the rest of the world, has been aggressively pushing countries in need of its dollar-power, to buy into the filthiness that has come to define its concept of political power.

One outstanding feature of the democracy being projected by the West for more than a century, is the concept of the Big Two and the rest. Two behemoths of political parties, exchanging power at intervals and even when you don’t share their ideals, you must need them, to gain political power, including settings independent candidates are supposedly allowed to seek power, without clinging to the apron of any political parties.

If you doubt the deliberateness of this arrangement, check all past presidential elections in America. No one, running as an independent, ever won. Even a popular former president, Theodore Roosevelt lost in 1912 when he went into a grudge contest after losing the Republican ticket to his former ally and the then-incumbent, William Howard Taft. Roosevelt had supported Taft to become president. There was a fallout and the former man decided to return. Of course, the incumbent trounced him for the party’s ticket and he had to become an independent. To his credit, he beat the incumbent to third position with 27% to 23% but the split only powered Democrat Woodrow Wilson to a 42% victory.

In theory, democracy is a leveler, but the reality is stark. There is a deliberate micro-management of political space around the world, to produce pre-determined leaders and those running the show, have not demonstrated they wanted God in it. Of course, the Word of God is ever true. So, if men won’t do it His way, of course, He will release them to the spirit that ensures they do what isn’t demulcent. Unfortunately, everybody buys from this merchandise they didn’t go seeking. If you check the Nigerian scenario, even the most optimistic, is still skeptical about the Big Two ever yielding ground to a semi-independent elsewhere, though there is a smoldering ire against the Big Two in nearly every corner of the nation.

Once in a while when an unexpected, broke through the barriers like Donald Trump in 2016, the power establishment has a way of quickly rallying to contain the “aberration” which it did, in 2020, irrespective of party affiliation. Somehow, the former guy, has refused to go away. If God should bring him back in 2024 as being prayed in many quarters, maybe it is the Divine time for the swamp in Washington, to be drained. Who knows, maybe God is also set for a major miracle over Nigeria in 2023 and the swamp here too, eventually drained. Maybe, just maybe.

