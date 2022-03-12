‘I now spend almost N6,000 on transportation weekly’

Since the recent fuel scarcity and the corresponding increase in transportation fare, everyone has one experience or the other to share so far. Some students share what they have been through as a result of the fuel scarcity.

Odunayo Lawal

Thanks to my parents who have increased the amount of money they give me daily for transportation. In spite of the increase in my transport allowance, I still have to manage it because the fare has been jerked up by commercial cab drivers. Sometimes, I trek some distance in order to manage my money but I become very tired when I arrive at home. I have no choice than to endure because I have to go to school.

Kehinde Adeyeye

I live at Olorunda area of Ibadan where it takes a long time to get transportation at bus stops even before the fuel scarcity began. I now wake up earlier than usual, leave home at about 6:30am so as to get to school early. In addition to this, the money my sister and I are given for transportation daily has to be added to. Sometimes, we resolve to trek some distance before boarding a tricycle or taxi.

Jeremiah Adesuyi

My school is a long distance from our house. I come to school around Idi Ape from Ajia after Egbeda area in Ibadan every day. I wake up at about 5a.m daily in order to meet up with resumption time in school and I arrive in school daily around 7a.m. Before the fuel scarcity, my parents gave me N700 as transport fare to and from school but now I collect N1,000 as transport fare and N200 to buy food at break time.

Though, I leave the house early enough, sometimes I still arrive late at school. I feel for my parents because it is not easy for them to give me N6,000 every week since the increase in fuel price began. When giving me money, their usual advice for me is to focus on my studies. I am praying that the price will come down.

Adebukola Badmus

It has not been easy coming to school since the scarcity of fuel began. I wake up as early as 4 O’clock to take my bath, pray and leave the house by 6:15 in order to board one of the cabs that ply my route in the early hours of the day because the transportation fare is not usually as high as when everybody is rushing to school or their places of work.

I also trek some distance before boarding a cab. My mother encourages whenever I get home when I tell her my experiences to and from school especially the tiredness I experience. God will intervene.

Miracle Okpanachi

There is a lot of stress to get to school and returning home since the fuel scarcity. We set out early from Bank Olodo area but the problem is that we would stand a long time waiting for commercial vehicles. Another thing is that the transportation fare is very high now so there is an additional expense. I would have been riding on a bike but mum had warned us not to do so for safety reasons. So movement is stressful most times.

Samad Odeyemi

I live at Iyana Offa so my house is very far from my school. Though my dad has a car, yet my timing in getting ready for school has changed from what it used to be. The difference between now and when the fuel scarcity started, is change in the time I wake up and when my dad picks me up in school. If I do not wake up early enough, I might be late. My dad comes to pick me up after extra classes before closing time in order to beat the traffic in our area.

