I never thought Sam Smith collabo would happen — Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music to chat about her new song ‘Temptation’ featuring Sam Smith. She told Apple Music about how the collaboration came to be, the growth of the Afrobeat genre, the music coming out of Africa, and more. ROTIMI IGE presents excerpts of that interaction.

On collaborating with Sam Smith on ‘Temptation’.

It started during my recording sessions and I had different pieces of writing. I walked into this particular room and I heard this particular record. I heard the chorus and I was just like, “This song is so special”. I sat with it for days just trying to get the perfect topline.

We did everything and my label were like, “Which songs do you want to do a feature on?”. I said, “There is this one song that I hear an artiste on,” and they were like, “Who is it?” I replied, “I hear Sam Smith.”

But I knew that may never happen. So, that was it. We just walked away from it. I promise you, I wasn’t even thinking that anything was going to happen. Literally, I think maybe six months later, my manager calls me and my manager’s like, ‘Sam is going to do the record’. I said, “Sam who? What are you talking about?’.

Even still, I was just like, no, this is impossible. Five days later, she calls me and she pulls a Khaled on me. She says, “The vocals are in.” I opened my email, I heard it, and I literally had goosebumps, because we don’t know how amazing Sam is.

I was like, “wow, this is incredible”. And it just changed the whole face of the project. Do you know what I mean? Because this is really happening for Afrobeat, not even just with Tiwa.

On the Afrobeat genre and music coming out of Africa…

I’m so grateful, not just for that record, but what this means for my genre and the movement that we’re pushing.I was having this conversation with my mother the other day and I said to her, when she moved me to London, I was bullied so much for being African. I used to try and change my accent, and pretend like I wasn’t African. And it wasn’t cool.

And now being African is one of the coolest things, and Afrobeat is the fastest growing genre. For me, it’s a blessing to live and witness both, to see how it went from not being cool, to being one of the most sought-after genres. And not just that, the music is shining a different light on the continent. Africa, we have to rewrite our story. I think it’s been written in so many different ways. So many people have the wrong impression of Africa. And now having huge legends like Beyonce doing a movement such as ‘Black is King’, and shining just a different light on my continent, it’s just amazing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…