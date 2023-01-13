I lost my mum to trauma while I was in prison —Amaechi, detained over #EndSARS

Ikenna Amaechi, 25, is one of the nine detained over #EndSARS, who the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Munta Abimbola, in exercise of his prerogative of mercy, on Tuesday, ordered their release from the Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan. WALE AKINSELURE was able to track down Amaechi for an interview after his release.

What is your background?

I am Ikenna Amaechi, 25 years old, an indigene of Ebonyi State. I dropped out of secondary school. I was born in Ojoo, Ibadan. I am living with my parents.

Did you participate in the #EndSARS protest?

I sell used clothes in front of Lagegbuwa filling station, Ojoo, Ibadan. I was at my sales post on October 20, 2020 and suddenly there came a lot of people protesting. Suddenly, I heard gunshots. The protesters got charged and visibly angry as the police continued to shoot. The more the police shot, the more the boys in the area got angry. The area got more charged when the people saw that gunshots had hit two persons. The area became chaotic with more and more people storming at Ojoo bus stop area that day. At this point, I packed my wares and ran to Ori-Odo area.

So, how were you involved? At what point were you picked up?

People didn’t start coming out to open their stalls until about three weeks after that day. I was arrested on November 14 at my sales post. That day was Ojoo market day, a day where people come from Iwo Road, Bodija and other parts of Ibadan to sell. So, I went out early at about 4.30am to take and demarcate my sales post before others would come around. I had taken my post, put my wares there and was going home to have my bath, dress up to return for the day’s sales when I saw about 15 Hilux vehicles loaded with policemen. I was not bothered because I committed no offence. They drove past the Ojoo roundabout but suddenly stopped. Some of the policemen came down with guns and took me into the bus. I met in the bus another person who they had arrested before me.

Were you told your offence before you were arrested?

I was told nothing. I had no idea what I was arrested for.

Where were you taken to afterwards?





I was taken to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (now defunct) at Dugbe. We were nine in total when I got there. They tortured me saying I was part of the #EndSARS protest. The more I denied being among the protesters, the more I was beaten with sticks. I have marks on my back as a result of the beating. I was asked to mention the names of people but I kept saying I knew no one. We were beaten one after the other, not together. They took our statements and took us to another place in Ibadan where we were videoed. We were then taken to court. From court, we were taken to Abolongo prison, Oyo. We stayed in Abolongo correctional centre for seven months before we were transferred to Agodi correctional centre, Ibadan. That was where I was before I gained my release on Tuesday. We suffered a lot in prison. I fell ill several times due to the feeding there. I nearly died.

Were you at Abolongo prison, Oyo, when the prison break happened?

Not at all; we had been transferred to Agodi correctional centre when the Oyo incident happened.

When you were arraigned in court, what offences were levelled against you and the eight others?

We were taken to court when our case was called. We were arraigned on allegations of murder, stealing of police rifles, ammunition, iron chair, police uniforms, computers, laptops, other valuable items, and burning of police stations.

How were you released?

Our release came as a result of the struggle of human rights activists and other well-meaning Nigerians. They stood by us from the beginning till the end. They fought for our freedom and we are grateful to them.

What pains you the most about your experience over the last two years?

What pains me the most is that I lost my mum in the course of this case and I am the first born of my family. She died last year due to the trauma she continuously experienced throughout my stay in prison. There is no one to help me.

How many siblings do you have? What about your father?

I have five brothers and sisters and they are all little ones. Out of all of us, it was only the last born that was enrolled in school. My dad sells youghurt.

What kind of help would you need from well-meaning Nigerians to continue with life? Do you desire help to further your education or pick up your cloth selling business once again?

I need help to pick up my cloth selling business.

