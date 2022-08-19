I introduced Ogene hiphop to Nigerian music industry — Lord Mili

A fast growing rapper, Jozef Douglas Milidime Obahi popularly called Lord Mili has said that he was the first Nigerian rapper to drop an Ogene hiphop in 2014 titled “Ibu Onye” (Na who you be?), which he said went viral but today has been overshadowed by many Ogene hiphops.

Lord Mili, who hails from Benue State said he is also a songwriter who started his professional music career in 2019, has released loads of singles and collabo.

He said due to lack of resources to push his musical career, he was unable to maintain the tempo he brought into the music industry, where he made efforts to meet with Major Bangz and Phyno but all proved abortive.

“I started music professionally in 2019 when I discovered music would not leave me because I quit a few times because it was against my parents’ wish so I stopped writing on paper but I found out I started writing with my mind.

“Obviously it was my calling. Despite starting music professionally in 2019, I dropped an Ogene Hip Hop song titled ‘Ibu Onye’ (Na who you be?) in 2014 which travelled a bit then but now is now a household trend, devoid of the fact that i am not Igbo but as a born adventurer I love to explore.

“It is believed I introduced Ogene Hiphop to the industry but I won’t doubt the little recognition because I lacked the adequate resources to hit the limelight and during this period I was to meet with Major Bangz who was a household producer to Phyno and others.

“I have had a long list of other songs and a few videos to my credit which I don’t have to bore you by listing but google the name Lord Mili to get a glimpse. Two weeks ago after I dropped ‘Blow My Mind’ in February, I dropped a street Amapiano song titled ‘Mr. Oppressor’ which is becoming a trend and also trying to take over my name, because lately people call me ‘Mr.Oppressor’, he said.

Lord Mili who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from the Benue State University of, Makurdi said for the love of music he and his group formed a musical label in secondary school (Xplicit Generation) with David Okwunwanne who is now inactive, then with active members like Black and White Visualz (a choreographer and photographer), Paul Chris (an instrumentalist and vocalist), Berva Nova (a stylist and producer), Spindle Craft (an event planner) and Curtis (the chief executive producer).

“I have always been in love with soccer but more in love with music and I grew up listening to the likes of Bone thugs-N-Harmony and Twista to mention a few. As much as I love fast rap, the Nigerian trend made me versatile and I can flow in almost any genre”, Lord Mili noted.