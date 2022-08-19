Nollywood stars, fans throng premiere of ‘Stranger I know’

The Nollywood movie, ‘The Stranger I Know’ premiered on Saturday, August 13th, and Nollywood stars, filmmakers and movie lovers graced the red carpet with beauty and style. The movie, set to be in cinemas nationwide from today, features Nollywood actors such as Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, Aderonke Moyinlorun, Bimbo Akintola, Dayo Amusa, Akin Lewis, Bianca Ugowanne, Steven Enagbare, and directed by Akin-Tijani Balogun.

The movie is a story about love and forgiveness and had the audience rolling with laugher in their seats.

Reacting to this positive reaction, lead actor in the movie, Deyemi Okanlawon stated, ‘‘It is really an amazing and touching movie, and I think it is a must-see for everyone, it is a feel-good movie, and I am certain Nigerians would love it’’.

The executive producer, Aderonke Moyinlorun also stated, ‘It’s so surreal to have these amazing people show up for the screening of ‘The stranger I know’. I am passionate about telling stories that are relatable. ‘The Stranger I know’ is a story of love and forgiveness and I know that the Nigerian audience will love it’’.

