I have never been married, have no intention of getting married, Timaya reveals

Nigerian dancehall maestro, Inetimi Timaya Odon, popularly known as Timaya, has revealed that he has never been married to anyone in the past and currently has no intention to get married anytime soon.

Timaya, who is a proud father of four children from three women stated this in an interview on Wazobia FM.

While speaking on the reasons why marriages of the current generation don’t last like that of the older generation, Timaya, who claimed not to have ever been married nor has any intention to get married said the younger generation gets married for the wrong reasons which lead to early marriage crashes.

According to him, getting married comes with many responsibilities that one must be prepared for.

Speaking in Pidgin, he said “I can’t speak for anybody cos I have never tried it. I am not even thinking about it. A lot of people dey do am right now, no be for the right reasons. Some people know no why dey wan even get married.

“The ability of knowing is the introduction of responsibility. If you marry, you must be responsible to take care of that marriage just like the way you are responsible for yourself. You must be ready to stay married no be one thing you go just run out come inside.

“People no understand wetin marriage be sef. so there no need to waste, is like you go study course wey you no like to do for school..no be say na general bad thing but people no dey respect to understand am so why you wan go follow them to practice am.”

The Port Harcourt-born hitmaker, however, stated that marriage is beautiful but most people make it look bad due to the high rate of marriage crashes.

