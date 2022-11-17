Ghana withdraws travel advisory against Nigeria, says publication unauthorised

The Ghanaian Authority has withdrawn its earlier travel advisory issued on Nov. 16, warning its citizens against non-essential travels to Abuja, Nigeria over an alleged security threat, stating that the earlier publication was unauthorized.

The Ghanaian High Commission in Abuja made this known in an updated travel advisory on Thursday, regretting all inconveniences the earlier advisory might have caused the government and the people of Nigeria.

According to the statement: “The Ghana High Commission in Abuja refers to the travel Advisory published in Accra on Wednesday 16 November 2022, advising against non-essential travels to Abuja, and hereby states that the relevant authorities in Ghana did not authorize the said publication.

“The publication has therefore been withdrawn by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana.

“The High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the High Commission stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 Governors Will Continue To Preach Equity, Justice, Fairness ― Wike

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State has stated that the G-5 group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will continue to preach for equity, justice and fairness in the party…

Nigerian Lecturer At Ugandan University Sacked Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal

The head of the Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Kabale University, in the Western Region of Uganda, Dr Nafiu Lukman Abiodun…

Stop war for World Cup, FIFA president begs Russia, Ukraine

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has called on Russia and Ukraine to enter into a one month ceasefire during the World Cup in Qatar. Infantino told leaders at a summit of the G20 group of major economies in Indonesia the World Cup…

African Ministers At COP27 Unite To Push For Loss, Damage, Climate Finance





As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its final week, which will see tense negotiations and important decisions being made, African Environment Ministers have established a common position…

Domestic Flights Bounce Back As FAAN Reopens Lagos Airport Runway 18Left

Three months after the closure of the Lagos airport domestic Runway 18 left for the installation of an airfield lighting that will aid night flights for domestic airlines in particular, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria…

EDITORIAL: Nigeria-Born Winners Of Elections Abroad

AS may have been expected, there were Nigerian-American winners during the recently conducted midterm elections in the United States. In all, a total of eight Nigerian-Americans won elections…