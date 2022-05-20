I have mind, courage to defend interest of Ndigbo ― Wike

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Governor Nyesom Wike, has assured Ndigbo that he has the mind and courage to defend their interest.

Wike stated this in Umuahia on Friday when he met with Abia delegates assuring Ndigbo that he will address their matter if he becomes the President, come 2023.

Wike who was soliciting their support for him, added “I have the mind and courage to defend the interest of Ndigbo. When I am the President, I will address the injustice.”

Nigeria, he said is in problem, adding “we want the problem to be cleared. Our people cannot be dying the way they are dying. We must be able to protect our people.”

He stressed the need for the delegates to consider one who can win the general elections, saying that he has the capacity to win elections and assured he will replicate what he has done in Rivers State in Nigeria at large, stating that the inability of taking decisions is the bane of leadership in Nigeria but insisted that he has the courage to change the narratives as well as defend the cause of Ndigbo.

Speaking, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu said the choice of the next Nigeria President must be someone who can tackle the challenging insecurity bedevilling the nation and protect the voiceless in the society.





Wike, Ikpeazu said has paid his dues in PDP and has a clear vision of what he is going to do for Nigerians if elected, noting that the challenges of Nigeria have gone beyond infrastructure development to issues of whether Nigeria is still a nation given its life-threatening challenges witnessed at present.

He said he pitched his tent with Governor Wike, not because he is his friend but because he stands firm in all he does and is capable of leading Nigeria well, having done creditably in Rivers State as the State Governor.

In their separate speeches, the former Governor of Abia State, Sen T A Orji, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, Rt. Hon. Emeka Stanley and Rt. Hon. Christopher Enweremadu described Governor Nyesom Wike as a man of firm character and is overwhelmed by his achievements in Rivers State saying that it is a testimony that he would do well as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, assuring him that they would do the needful and wished him the best.

The PDP state chairman, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere urged Wike to “speak to your people, most of whom are your converts.”

