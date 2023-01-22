I have lost my ability to write —Ireti Doyle

After years of speculations surrounding her marriage, popular actress, Ireti Doyle has confirmed that she has officially divorced her husband, Patrick Doyle, pointing out that she had no business being married.

There had been mixed feelings about their marriage over the years as none of them confirmed if they had divorced or still married despite constant bashing on social media platforms.

But Ireti broke the news of her official divorce from Doyle, who is also a veteran TV personality and actor, saying they both felt it was time to move away from the union.

Ireti while speaking on the popluar show #WithChude opened up about her marriage and career, stressing that she was never moved by many negative comments in the media targeted at her marriage for two years.

“Truth of the matter is that I had no business being married let alone the choice of who I married. I can’t sacrifice my life at the altar of another person’s imagination or fantasies. There are some situations that are beyond your control.”

She added further that “when you are an adult and you are faced with life and death situation, you will speak truth to yourself about what you truly want”.

Speaking further, Ireti who has been in the industry for over two decades said she lost her ability to write when she had her last child.

“I really don’t know what that was but it just shut down.”

Ireti who had her first child when she was 19 contrary to claims that she was 17 insisted that “Life continues to happen and it will happen till someone dies, so she has learnt to deal with every situation the best way she could.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE