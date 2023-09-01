Asiricomedy, real names Damilare Oluwasegun is a comedian, a word poet and master of ceremonies. He recently held his comedy event in Lagos and is set to premiere the experience on select streaming platforms. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about his journey so far and plans for the future.

What inspires you?

What I see, hear and read.

Walk us through how an idea converts into a joke?

Basically, the process of creating a joke is really tedious. It starts as a promising scenario and then you start adding premise and exploring the ‘what ifs’ until it become a solid set for standup comedy.

You recently changed your surname from Osundare that is widely known with your earlier works to Oluwasegun. Any reason behind that?

No serious reason. Oluwasegun has always been a part of my name. It is in fact, the name that most family members call me. I looked at my life and realised that it has been a cycle of compelling victories hence why I decided to adopt the name as my surname ‘Oluwasegun’ meaning ‘God is victorious’.

Was there any time you feel you failed as a comedian?





I once had a perfomance several years back that didn’t land as I expected. I guess, over the years, I have grown more in my style and have become comfortable in my strengths.

What advice would you give to an upcoming comedian?

Relevance is a battle of space. You secure your space only by the compelling force of your uniqueness.

You are known to be an award winning author, a dynamic comedian, master of ceremony, a consultant, amongst many other skills, How do you blend all these together with exceptional work ethics and excellent delivery?

The balance is credited to God, the giver of all skills. I have unified the goal of all my skill sets and it is simply to advance the course of mankind. So, whether I am cracking jokes, writing books, hosting events or consulting for brands, the goal is same. Changing lives for good by the compelling impacts of my gifts.

How do you handle fandom, the home front and staying relevant?

Fans are to be respected and adored. Your family is to be cherished and prioritised at every time. Every man needs to understand this and set clear cut boundaries.

What do you think stands you out as a comedian in a very saturated industry?

I am able to navigate serious issues while keeping it funny and consequently drawing out insights to power destinies. I toggle depth, hilarity and insights.

When did you realise you wanted to do this fully?

It happened after I saw the testimonies of people after an event. I hosted a gig in 2014. It was so great that the audience didn’t know when they spent five hours. Someone commented that day and said “Comedy is a leverage for you. You have so much to give your world”. It was a confirmation of the realities of the path I wanted to pursue.

If you were not a comedian/host/compere, what would you have done?

I would be a teacher.

What are your dislikes and how do you unwind?

I am always cranky in the early hours of the day because that is when I align my thoughts and transform my meditations to reality. I unwind with good food and recently, I love taking trips either within the country or outside it.

Was there ever a time in your life that you thought you wanted to give up and try something else?

Yes, but then I was quick to remind myself that success is about exertion. You have to push through.

You recently filmed your comedy special tagged ‘Open secret’. How do you feel with this feat?

It has always been my dream to have a commanding stand up perfomance. It was a dream come true for me to be able to deliver a comedy special of well over one hour without boring the audience. I eagerly await the release to streaming platform so the world can see the masterpiece we created.

