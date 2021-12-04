I feel so elated that I can make people happy —Blaqboi

For Jos-based skit maker and content creator, Victor Panwal, better known as Blaqboi, his passion for making people happy and the smiles he gets in return have been the driving force. In this interview by KANGMWA GOFWEN, he shares his experience of experimenting with some foreign challenges on random people in Nigeria and his journey in the entertainment industry. Excerpts:

What is the idea behind your water gun fight, pillow fight and football challenges on social media?

My idea behind the water gun and pillow challenges are simply experimental. It was just to see real-life reactions from everyday people and also to put smiles on people’s faces, which is the most important reason behind the idea of the challenges

How was the response to these random challenges?

The response to these challenges has been very exciting because they are so unexpected and awesome at the same time, seeing people laughing and happy playing with me is so fulfilling and knowing I put smiles on their faces makes it even more beautiful.

How do you come up with ideas for your contents?

For the challenges, they aren’t originally my ideas, I’ve seen them a lot but in foreign countries, so I tried to do it in Nigeria too.

You studied Theatre and Film Arts, should we expect to see you fully on our screens acting, singing or are you just sticking to skits alone?

I plan on going fully into filmmaking in the future, to have my own production company and make my own movies. Skit-making is just a starting point for me.

How long have you been doing this and how has the journey been so far?

I started making skits in 2016. There’s been so much growth and progress hadn’t been bad at all

Do you have a target audience for your skits or just anyone can enjoy them?

My skits are all ages-friendly, especially the challenges I do, and they can be enjoyed by all ages too.

Recently, some skit-makers had a meeting with the government, were you invited and what is your take on the visit and the upcoming award?

No, I wasn’t invited to the meeting. I personally think those skit-makers could have handled the whole situation better and used their influence to pass a stronger message and for the upcoming award, I think it’s entirely a personal business venture avenue and had nothing to do with fighting for or solidarity with the Nigerian fight as it was subtly insinuated by some of the skits-makers

You were actively involved in the #EndSARS protest; tell us about it and your journey into activism?

I was actively involved in the protest in Jos, not Lagos, because I was in Jos when the #EndSARS protest started. While I was at home, Lagos started protesting so I felt it was something that affects all of us as youths in Nigeria, the whole SARS and police brutality is not as rampant here in Central Nigeria as it is in the West but I still felt we can also join our brothers in this fight. It is not a one-man fight because tomorrow I could travel down west and the same police will harass me or that police harassing the West could be transferred down to Jos where I come from so I felt we needed to collectively tackle the issue. So, on the first day of the protest, I rallied my friends to the streets and before we knew it, it was a full-blown protest in Jos. I am happy that we could do that in Jos and all over the country, even though the result is not as we envisioned but the message was out there, loud and clear. It’s not over yet, we’ll keep fighting till the government listens and give us what we want.

The reports of the Lagos panel on the #EndSARS protest is out, does the report met your expectations, being that you were involved in the protest?

Well, about the report, I’d, say the report is basically things we all knew happened and we were waiting for them to tell us it happened. The panel did not disappoint because I learnt the report actually confirmed that people were killed which we all knew. So, I think it’s a step seeing that it’s officially agreed that soldiers were at the Lekki toll gate, they shot at people and people died. I am not impressed but I feel some relief because the panel was fair in its conclusion.

Of all the skits you’ve made so far, do you have any favourite and why?

Of all the skits I’ve made so far, my favourite is ‘Time travel’. It is my favourite because it’s one of the most challenging skits I’ve done; a whole lot of work was involved in the production from the scriptwriting to looking for the make-up artist that could do VFX and having to build a time machine. I did everything myself, so, it was challenging but the outcome was great because people loved it. It’s one of the skits I’ve made that got the most awesome response so yes, that’s my favourite.

Who in the skit-making industry are you looking forward to collaborating with and why?

When it comes to skits, I don’t really have anyone in mind that I’m looking forward to collaborating with. I’ve done a few with other skit-makers, but I also feel that when we’re at the right space and the vibe is there, we can just come up with anything. So, I don’t have any particular person I’m looking forward to, I know I’ll meet many of them so when it comes, we just work. However, there’s one person I’m looking forward to working with, he’s an artiste known as Falz, that’s because I’ve met him. The fact that he is an entertainer makes me think we have some things in common. He’s an entertainer and also strong with activism and that’s what I do so I look forward to working with him. I also like that he’s socially conscious and smart, I feel we’ll work on something in no distant future.

I’m sure there are lots of challenges that come with skit-making; can you tell us all about it and how you manoeuvre them?

One of the major challenges is finance, especially for those that are not making money off it yet. Most times, you’d need to rent a camera or get crew, get cast and pay for other things, it is money consuming. Like my Water Gun and Pillow Fights, where I travelled from state to state, they were self-sponsored, so you can imagine the money that went into that? Another challenge is when you make a video and it doesn’t get the engagement you expected, not because the video is not good, but it doesn’t just go far. It happens a lot, you put all efforst into the making and you realise at the end of the day that the video isn’t just moving, it’s discouraging for a lot of skit-makers. But the idea is, just keep making those skits and eventually you’d overcome it. And for the financial aspect, I put in the money I make from other skits into what I’m working on and I also tell other skit-makers, don’t always look at how far it goes but focus on how well the few people that saw it enjoyed it and once you stick to that, the audience will eventually grow.

You’re gradually climbing the ladder in the industry; do you attribute that success to someone or something?

I think TikTok played a major role in my journey so far because that’s where I have the most following and that’s what gives me the most money and all. There’s someone also, she was the reason I joined TikTok two years ago. It was a struggle before I eventually did but look at me today? I always tell her whenever I get the opportunity that she has played a very significant role in my growth. So, yes, Cynthia and TikTok have played a very key role but most importantly, I owe every success to God, I mean, he brought me here.

You recently hit one million followers on TikTok, how do you feel about that?

Honestly, about hitting one million followers on TikTok, it feels unbelievable; sometimes I just sit and ask, so I have more than a million people following me around that world? When I look at my page I see numbers but I always tell myself these are human beings and it’s a whole lot. It is overwhelming; it’s great and a good feeling. I’m always and forever grateful for that.

