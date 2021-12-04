He fails to give me money for food, still complains I serve him small ration —Wife

A woman, Nike Sanusi, recently appealed to Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, to put an end to the relationship between her and her husband, Kamol Sanusi, on the accounts of lack of care and battery by the latter.

The plaintiff told the court that the defendant beat her at every given opportunity adding that this was taking its toll on her health which was deteriorating.

Nike further stated that Kamol was in the habit of sending her out of the house and flinging out her belongings any time they fought.

She explained that she was the one running the home. According to her, she was responsible for the feeding and training of their children in school.

The plaintiff said it was better to live alone than being yoked to her husband under the pretext of marriage.

She as such entreated the court to stop their marriage and grant her custody of their children.

Kamol acceded to divorce alleging that his wife was irresponsible and wayward.

The defendant stated that the plaintiff was indiscipline and fond of borrowing money from microfinance banks and would refuse to pay back.

According to him, he was forced to pay her debts on some occasions which he stated was not pleasing to him.

Kamol also said that his wife was dubious in nature.

The defendant explained that he bought an expensive gold chain and kept it in his wardrobe, but that Nike stole it and replaced it with a fake one.

Kamol said he did not trust his wife and that she could harm him.

He told the court that divorce was no doubt the antidote to their failing relationship.

Nike in her testimony explained that: “My lord, my husband has turned me into a drum he beats every day. He starts the day by raining punches on me. Our neighbours know the day has broken whenever they hear my cry.

“My health is deteriorating and I fear I will soon die if I remain under his roof.

“When Kamol is done with beating me, he will throw my belongings out of the house. When he throws them out, I will rush out to bring them in. He gets mad when I do this and beats me the more.

“Kamol doesn’t know what effort I put in ensuring the whole family is fed. He doesn’t give me a dime for food, but he believes he must be served food when he returns from work.

“Despite consuming the largest share of the food I prepare with my hard earned money, he still complains that I reduce his ration every day.

“My husband is indifferent to our children’s education. I enrolled them in school and have been responsible for their fees.

“My lord, if I don’t leave my husband I will die and our children will suffer.

“I entreat this honourable court to hear my prayer and separate us.

“I also plead that the court grant me custody of our children, but make my husband responsible for their upkeep, “the plaintiff begged.

Kamol giving his evidence stated that: “My lord, I agree that you dissolve our marriage because my wife is no longer committed to me. She is promiscuous and sleeps around.

“Nike will abandon her duties after I have left home, dress up and go after her lovers.

“She lied that I’m irresponsible. I give her feeding allowance on regular basis, but she always refuses to cook. Our children always return home from school to meet an empty home and a cold kitchen.

“We fight over this almost all the time but she has refused to change.

“My lord, I don’t trust my wife because she is dubious.

“I bought an expensive gold chain and kept it in my wardrobe, but Nike stole it and replaced it with a fake one. I was shocked when I discovered this, but she refused to own up.

“Nike wants to ruin me. She will borrow money from micro finance banks and refuse to pay. I’ve had no choice than to pay most of these debts to save my family from embarrassment whenever she defaults in the agreement of payment.

“My lord, I’m sincerely fed up with my wife,” the defendant said.

Giving his judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved their union and granted custody of their children to the plaintiff.

The defendant was ordered to be responsible for their children’s welfare.

He was further instructed to make their education and health care a priority.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.