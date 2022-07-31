I don’t see any competition in the music industry —Yungace

Since 2014 when he won the Coke Studio Campus competition during his days at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), music sensation and afro pop singer, Sokan Samuel, otherwise known as Yungace, has been catching attention of music enthusiasts and remained truthful to his craft. With a couple of hit songs and collaborations to his credit, the PARA singer opens up about his rising music career.

You seem to have a rising career but you are yet to fully immerse yourself in the Nigerian music industry. What do you think you need to do better?

I think one has to keep doing his job and giving his best when it matters most. I feel no pressure at all. I believe I am on the right path and I am making my mark gradually. With time, I feel all will fall into place in God’s time; no pressure. I strongly believe I do have what it takes and I work hard on improving my sound.

After your hit single, ‘Joromi’ and your fruitful collaboration with Dice Alies on ‘Kilode’ single, you went silent until 2020 when you dropped ‘Fall’. Why is it taking you long time to share your songs with fans?

I did? No I don’t think I went silent, I had a song ‘Adura’ and a couple of projects as well.I also put out a storyline EP in 2019 entitled ORIN. I had an amazing song with T Classic entitled Bana as well so I have always been around. I just feel like those times I spent working more on myself. I’ll keep on being the best version of me.

If there is something you have in the game that gives you a better chance above your colleagues, what would it be?

I believe we are all special in our own way.

As a young artiste with no viable record label, how hard has it been pushing your music and staying afloat?

It’s been an adventure, especially the funding aspect but gradually God’s coming through.

You have done a couple of collaborations with artistes outside the shores of Africa and within. Why does it seem you are not working with your Nigerian counterparts?

Honestly, I don’t believe that. I have features woth Dice, Tclassic, Teni, Oxlade and a couple of others. I just believe that as regards features, they fall in place at the right time. I don’t like to force it.

How did you find your way into music as some would say music chose them; did you choose it?

I would say it chose me too. I have always been around music but I will say I decided to go into it professionally after winning Coke studio campus competition in 2014.

What comes to your mind when you are about to make a new sound: money or acceptability?





Ans: Basically it’s people connecting with the record that matters to me the most and that’s what I look towards to.

There are bountiful talents currently dominating the Nigerian music space. The competition is rife. Do you think you stand a chance to displace these young guys?

As I said earlier, it zero pressure from me and as far I keep working more on myself and craft, the sky is wide to accommodate us all. I don’t see competition but rather healthy collaborations.

I would say I keep improving by the day. Not really a fan of comparison. I would want my fans to enjoy the ride with as this journey is about to really get amazing! Fingers Crossed right now.

What was life like at UNILAG and how has it been since then?

I believe UNILAG shaped me and basically my experience has a thing with my sound especially my background melodies. I used to have choral classes every morning in my first three years in school and my backups basically is as a result of those classes. Also the UNILAG phase was a period I spent growing up an organic fan-base and I believe that still works for my brand till date.

