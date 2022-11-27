I didn’t undergo surgery to get my new body, says Teni

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni has unveiled her new look and she doesn’t seem to be bothered about what critics are saying about her new body.

In what looked like a major transformation that got many people talking, many people who saw the picture Teni posted by the singer could hardly believe the Hustle singer didn’t go under the knife to get herself a new shape.

Teni who is one the plus-size has suddenly dropped a sizable amount of body fat and got many people asking questions if she had subjected herself to surgery recently.

But the singer has took a swipe at those who said that she undergone a surgery, saying she lost 75 pounds of body weight without going under the knife.

Piqued by what she described as needless noise about his new body shape, Teni took to her Instagram page to put the rumours to bed with a post, saying “Lost 75 pounds, no surgery.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE