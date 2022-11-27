Rita Dominic, husband wed in England

Months after holding an elaborate traditional wedding, famous actress, Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike, are said to be planning a white wedding in London, R has learnt

Information gathered by R confirmed that the couple and some close members of their family are gearing up for their white wedding billed to hold in UK very soon even as the actress already told those who should know that she had always wanted to have her white wedding in London.

It was gathered that the couple have chosen historic 900-year-old Abbey as their preferred location with a number of their celebrity friends also said to be going.

Some celebs on Dominic’s bridal train include, Michelle Dede, Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro and Dr. Olivia Waturuocha.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE