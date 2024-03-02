A 58-year-old man, Uchechi Onyenwe, was arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Uchechi, who resides at Amodu Street, Surulere is facing a charge of assault.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the police prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 29 at the above mentioned address.

She alleged that the defendant assaulted his wife, Ngozi Onyenwe, by beating her mercilessly and also using hard object to hit her on the head which caused serious injury on her.

Ajayi said the offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

She urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her study the file and assemble her witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties must be gainfully employed, produce evidence of tax payment and their addresses must be verified.

She said that one of the sureties must be blood related.

The case was adjourned until Feb.27 for hearing.