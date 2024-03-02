A philanthropist, High Chief Ken Ifekudu, has come out to debunk rumors of his political ambition, specifically regarding the Anambra 2025 governorship election.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that some online platforms have recently published false news about Chief Ken Ifekudu eyeing Anambra government house which went viral on social media.

But reacting to the news, Chief Ifekudu debunked any interest in politics. According to him, there’s no intention of accepting a political appointment or running for governor.

Ifekudu stated that he is fully occupied with his entrepreneurial endeavors and believes engaging in politics would be a distraction.

Responding to insinuations that his philanthropy is linked to his future ambitions, Ifekudu clarified that helping others is not a prerequisite for leadership.

He explained that his philanthropic activities have been a part of his life for a long time, influenced by his upbringing and experiences.