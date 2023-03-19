Last time we began looking at hunger. Hunger is a critical component to growth and healthy development. Hunger signals the need to function better. Hunger drives you to aspire and pursue to be better.

“If you want to do anything worthwhile in your life, you got to be hungry.” Les Brown

Hunger is an indispensable ingredient you will see in successful people who achieve great things. Hunger is the desire and drive to accomplish big, hairy and audacious goals.

“Many successful founders were not wealthy when they began. They were hungry for success.” Eric Ries

For your life to count you must be hungry.

Always see the big picture of your life, career, etc.

See beyond your present level.

Dream big and use your imagination.

“Now to Him Who, by (in consequence of) the [action of His] power that is at work within us, is able to [carry out His purpose and] do superabundantly, far over and above all that we [dare] ask or think [infinitely beyond our highest prayers, desires, thoughts, hopes, or dreams]” Ephesians 3:20 AMP.

See yourself having great impact in life.

Prayer is critical to aspiring for more. Pray for wisdom for accomplishment.





Pray to accomplish more.

Pray for favour.

Pray for open doors.

Your declarations and confessions are also critical. “Thou shalt also decree a thing, and it shall be established unto thee: and the light shall shine upon thy ways.” Job 22:28.

You cannot rise beyond your words.

“Your own words are the bricks and mortar of the dreams you want to realize. Behind every word flows energy.” Sonia Choquette

Ask for the help of the Holy Spirit.

Challenge yourself and other people to do more.

Don’t over-celebrate your success. Thank God and move on to greater heights.

Never tolerate or excuse smallness.

Associate with people who challenge you to do more. The company you keep is critical.

“Stay away from those people who try to disparage your ambitions. Small minds will always do that, but great minds will give you a feeling that you can become great too.”

Concluded

