Rachael Omidiji

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has debunked claims of widespread voters oppression and violence in the Lagos gubernatorial election.

Lagos CP stated this in an interview with Channels tv on March 18th, 2023.

Also, he added that police officers responded largely to breaches reported in parts of the state.

According to his statement, ”I am I should be in the position of authority to tell you practically what is on the ground because whatever I tell you he’s not driven by sentiment he’s not driven by political affiliation and is not driven by emotion.

I deployed those men I get constant feedback from my officers on the field that’s the development, so yes, there were cases reported cases of security breaches, and yes, we responded to most of them; yes, in some instances, it will naturally affect the electoral process, but I can confirm that it is not widespread, though it was disrupted in some cases.”