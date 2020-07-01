COVID-19: Sultan, CAN President declare three days fasting, prayers

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Dr Samson Ayokunle, in conjunction with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar Mohammadu IV, have called for 3-day fasting and prayer (tagged NINEVEH) from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, 2020, throughout the country, to seek the face of God for His mercy and the total defeat of the COVID-19 pandemic both in our country and all over the world.

Recall that since April 30, 2020, the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has been calling on all Christians and Muslims to take part in the national weekly prayer conducted online with zoom meeting every Thursday in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) and other stakeholders.

NIREC Leadership said it appreciates the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 who have done all that is humanly possible to animate and create awareness on how to keep safe from infection of the coronavirus.

According to a statement signed by the General Secretary of CAN, Barr Joseph Daramola, “in furtherance of this effort, NIREC calls for three days fasting and prayers (July 3-5,2020) for every Nigerian. The Muslims will begin on Friday, July 3, 2020, by praying in the Abuja National Mosque while we Christians will end the prayer on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the National Christian Centre, Abuja at 3:00 pm. Selected Christian leaders have been invited to participate in this all-important programme.

“These prayers will respect social distancing. NIREC has asked everybody to seek the face of God in fasting and prayers for God to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all take part in our different homes.”

