Youths currently participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme are not exempted from the harsh economic realities Nigerians are facing currently. PRECIOUS ADELUGBIN spoke to corps members about how they are coping under the circumstances.

Comfort Omotayo: I am a corps member serving in Oyo State. Talking about how I’m coping in the present situation regarding the economy of Nigeria, I find this country so hard. One can’t deny the frustration of Nigerians. The economy is so bad that poverty is now very rampant in the society, leading to depression among many people in the country. One has to be positive in this present economy. We have to pray for the country to be delivered from poverty. The masses are crying for a change, we need that change now.

Emmanuel Oluwatimileyin: I am a serving corps member in Lagos State. It has not been easy. I have been finding it increasingly challenging to manage the monthly allowance. The rising cost of living has made transportation and food particularly expensive, leaving little room for other necessities. To cope, I’ve been exploring budgeting strategies and considering additional source of income. Prioritising essential expenses and seeking ways to save where possible has become crucial for me. Despite the difficulties, I’m determined to find solutions to make ends meet.

Oluwaferanmi Adekunle: I am a corps member serving in Ogun State. Keeping up with the high cost of living in the country has not been easy, especially for people like me without any relatives where I am stationed. The allowance we receive from the Federal Government is barely sufficient for half a month’s expenses (including transportation, food and other necessities).But I am thankful that I am able to cope with the high cost of living in the country through personal business ventures. I urge the government to address this matter and provide adequate solutions, either by finding ways to lower the cost of goods or by increasing the monthly allowance for corps members.

Tolulope Saibu: I am corps member serving in Oyo State. Well, I’m managing. But it hasn’t been easy at all. The cost of food is increasing daily and I am also minimising my going out. The cost of transport is not just something to talk about.

Osariemen Aigbe: I am a corps member in Oyo State. The cost of living (transportation, feeding) has been high but I just have to manage. We thank God for His grace.

Esther Benjamin: I am a corps member serving in Ibadan, Oyo State. It hasn’t been easy, but we have to blend and cope with economic situation.

Deborah Opale: I am a corps member serving in Ibadan, Oyo State. It hasn’t been easy because the cost of transportation itself has taken the whole monthly Federal Government allowance, not to talk of buying foodstuffs and my general upkeep. It’s not as easy as people might think it is.

Lekan Jeremiah: I am a serving corps member in Ibadan, Oyo State. The economy is not smiling on anyone. Getting accommodation is at a high cost due to increase in cost of building materials. The rate at which feeding consumes one’s money is mind disturbing. A family of four can’t even afford to take two square meals. As a corps member, estimating the expenses one spends per month compared to the allowance paid is nothing to write home about. What the economy is trying to teach us is to increase our source of income and spend on needs and not wants.

Olamide Ajayi: I am serving in Oyo State. Really, it has not been easy. The fact that I went to the market to get something and the second day it has increased amazes me. I laugh in disbelief but it has been God. In this type of situation, you have to remain calm and spend according to your pocket.

Peter Adebowale: I am a corps member in Oyo State. It has been exhausting. The need to make improvement on one’s budget at every single moment is depressing. Pockets are no longer deep anymore, but we believe Nigerian is going to be better.

Ashata Adetutu: I am serving in Oyo State. The economy of the country is not favourable, it is really affecting me as a corps member negatively.

Damilola Ilesanmi: I am a corps member in Oyo State. My feelings are inexplicable. I don’t know how to explain my feelings because the economy of this country is not favourable for me at all.

Olamide Osungbure: I serve in Oyo State. The situation of the economy of Nigeria is not encouraging and getting worst daily. I am not coping and now, I’m losing my mind.

Omolola Anunoluwapo: Am I coping? I am not coping o! Things are not working out.

Titilayomi Tumininu: I am serving in Oyo State. The Nigeria my parents told me is not the same. We just have to keep on praying for a better Nigeria.

Esther Chisom: I am a corps member in Oyo State. The Federal Government pays an allowance and I collect state allowance, yet both don’t sustain me due to the rising price of commodities in the market, accommodation and transportation charges. But we are coping by God’s grace.

Faizat Alawode: I am serving in Oyo State. The economy of the country is really bad and it is making it hard to get most of my basic needs. But I decided to cut down some expenses in order to survive the economy.

Jeremiah Alo: I’m a corps member serving in Oyo State. It has not been easy because the rising cost of living without a corresponding increase in salary can be a struggle. The increase in food and transportation costs have been impacting on my ability to save money or meet my financial goals. When your income doesn’t keep up with the rising cost of living, it can be really difficult to make ends meet.