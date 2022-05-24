How victim of Abuja-Kaduna train attack won PDP House of Reps primary while in captivity

The abducted son of Professor Ango Abdullahi, Sadik Ango who was among the 61 abducted passengers still in captivity has won the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Sabon Gari federal constituency in Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by his father, Professor Ango Abdullahi, in an interview on Monday.

Recall that there were reports trending on social media and conventional media recently that the son of Prof Ango had been released by his abductors.

However, Professor Ango who is the convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had said the reports were not true as his son is still with the terrorists.

The former vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria disclosed that his son won the primaries in absentia.

The elder statesman, who was happy over the development expressed optimism that his son will soon be reunited with the family as efforts are being made to secure his release together with others still in captivity.





Tribune Online gathered that the son of Prof Ango got 28 votes to defeat his other opponents.

