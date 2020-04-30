Ekiti PDP Ward Executives Sworn In, Assume Office For Four-Year Tenure

Members of the Executive Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 155 out of the 177 wards in Ekiti State have assumed office for a tenure of four years, after they were sworn in this morning, in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The Ward Executive Committee members were sworn in by a Notary Public, Barrister Niyi Idowu, in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017.

In a letter dated April 30, 2020 and addressed to the party through the State Legal Adviser, , Barrister Niyi Idowu said; “Kindly be informed that upon submission of the duly completed Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance form today Thursday 30th April 2020 by 7:30am and in line with the provisions of Section 65 of the People’s Democratic Party, the newly elected Ward Executive Officers of your party whose names were verified and contained in a letter with reference N0. PDP/DOM/GF.V/VOL.2/20-387B are admitted to Oath and therefore sworn in already to function in their various offices.”

The Notary Public, who admitted Oath on the Ward Executive members, had directed them to fill and sign the oath of office and oath of allegiance as provided in the party constitution.

“It is to be noted that in view of the ravaging pandemic, Covid-19, kindly inform the Concerned Ward Executives to print and fill the Oath of Office and Oath allegiance as it appeared in your Party Constitution.

“Each person must read and understand the Oath of Office and Oath Allegiance to your Party before submitting same.

“That only Ward Executives Officer who submit his/her Oath of Office and Oath Allegiance on or before 7:30 am on Thursday 30th is technically deemed to have sworn before me in view of the various rules, regulation, protocols and laws regulating gathering and social distancing protocol,” Niyi Idowu said in his letter accepting to carry out the responsibility.

In a letter with ref no: PDP/DOM/GF.V/VOL.2/20-387B dated April 25, 2020, and signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), the NWC had directed the State Chairman of the Party, Chief Barr. Gboyega Oguntuwase “to take necessary and appropriate steps to Inaugurate the new Executive Officers in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of our Party’s Constitution as amended in 2017.”

In the letter, the NWC had listed names of the Ward Executives for 155 out of the 177 wards in Ekiti State that emerged in the Ward Congresses held on March 7, 2020. The party stated that the Congresses did not hold in Gbonyin and Ekiti East local councils.

“After giving careful consideration of the reports of the Electoral Committee, the Appeal Panel, has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, approved the said Congresses and the Executive Committees emerging therefrom. You are therefore by this correspondence, directed to take necessary and appropriate steps to Inaugurate the new Executive Officers in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of our Party’s Constitution as amended in 2017.

“In doing this, you’re please advised to also take into account the provisions of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Guidelines of COVID-19 as it concerns social distancing and the gathering of people in one place.

“This shall be the new Exco members at the expiration of the current executives, i.e. April 30, 2020, for Ward and shall hold office for a period of four (4) years pursuant to Section 47(1) of our Party’s constitution as amended; (i.e. April 30, 2020 – April 30, 2024, for Ward Executives,” the letter read.

