How to remove blockades that your strength cannot handle

Many leaders and would be leaders are not successful today, because they are ignorant of the secret that I want to put into your hand in this life-changing piece. I am showing you how to remove every barricade that your strength alone cannot handle while you are on your way to the house of success. The truth is; you cannot become significantly and notably successful without getting out of your way, some barricades that you alone cannot handle. How then can you get this feat done? This is what this article is all about.

To become successful, you will need to first define your destination. This is non-negotiable, if you truly want to become efficacious and up-and-coming in every sphere of life. Over the years, many people have given up and have given in too soon, because of their inability to define their varied success-destinations. What does destination definition do? This is it: a man/woman who can see his/her destination can never be easily discouraged. Also, a man/woman who can see his/her destination will be able to know the kind of people he/she can team up with in order to get there, because no one can circumnavigate and traverse his/her way to the destination called success all alone. It is absolutely impossible! Also, when you can define your destination, you will be able to know those you can work and walk with and those you cannot walk and work with. Remember, everyone is not relevant to your journey in life!

Many have jeopardized their expeditions towards their defined destinations, because they chose to run with those who were not seeing eyeball to eyeball with them. Buddy, never you allow in your core-circle of relationship those who are not seeing eyeball to eyeball with you. Once you are able to get what I am touching on here right, no barricade will be big enough to stop you from becoming successful as a leader in your field of assignment on earth.

Another point you need to understand, on the condition that you truly want to become successful, is that, if you are going to force your way into your field of purpose in a traditional way, I can assure you that you are not going to have any distinct voice. The best you are going to be is a statistic. There will not be any room for you to do anything significant!

How then can you penetrate your field of purpose, on the condition that you strongly desire to make a mark that will be so hard to erase? The only way is to enter unconventionally. The only way is to enter unusually. The only way is not to enter traditionally and usually. The only way is to enter the house of your field of purpose, thinking outside the box. Penetrating your field of purpose will attract a lot of criticisms to you, but the truth is; that is the only way to enter, you can have a distinct voice. After a while, those who criticize you today will join you tomorrow.

Now, one of the major reasons many people are failing in life is because they are leading their lives alone. There is no one who is successful today who is running alone. In fact, it is a corporate suicide to try to do business being alone. There are business barricades that you alone will not be able to get out of the way. This is why you need your own men! You need people that you can call your own. You need people that you guys are drinking from the same fountain of wisdom and conviction together. You need to run with those who want to see you succeed, not those who will laugh with you when you are around, but tear you into pieces when you are not on ground.

Those on your team must be those who are able to carry you when you are weak, not those who will exploit your weakness. I am not speaking in a context of you being a burden to them. The point I am making is that you all are going to be leveraging each other’s strength. Your problem is their corporate problem and their problems are yours too. If you can have a team like this, you cannot but end up becoming successful as either a leader or would be leader.

How do you remove barricades on your way to becoming successful? Remember, on your way towards success are challenges that you alone will not be able to get out of the way. These are the people who will synergize with you to leap over the wall that you alone cannot leap over. Also, these are the people that will help you to run through troops that you alone cannot run through, depending on your strength alone. This is the only way you can consistently handle challenges that are beyond you alone.

Rounding off, there is no field of purpose you want to penetrate now that is not congested and clogged already. Like I said, to penetrate your own field of purpose, no matter the number of existing purpose-pursuers, you are going to distinguish yourself, on the condition that you can come in, in an unusual and unconventional way. This will help you not to disappear amidst the crowd, if you are able to eventually find your way into the house of your purpose. Apart from this, for the umpteenth time, make sure you are not alone. In the 21st century, success is not for lone-rangers. If you truly desire to become successful, you need folks that you can call your own. I am talking about folks who love you for who you are, not those who love you because of what you have. Together with your own people, every obstacle that you alone cannot get out of the way will be thrown into the dustbin of history when all of you come together. There is so much power in a team of purpose-centric folks coming together to achieve significant feats.

See you where great leaders our found

