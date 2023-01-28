How to lose weight

I am a 35-year old politician who is on the fat side. I have tried every methods of losing weight such as fasting, exercises and the rest without any luck. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Denton (by SMS)

T​here has been extensive research on different weight-loss methods and their effectiveness. While Intermittent fasting (IF) is a popular component of weight loss diets, researchers are still working to understand its benefits and drawbacks. A recent study found that the frequency and size of meals had a more significant impact on weight gain than the time window of eating. The results indicate that restricting eating to certain times of day with intermittent fasting may be ineffective for people to lose weight in the long term. Coupled with regular exercises, this method could be very effective.

