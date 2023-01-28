How to lose weight

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
weight

I am a 35-year old politician who is on the fat side. I have tried every methods of losing weight such as fasting, exercises and the rest without any luck. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Denton (by SMS)

 

T​here has been extensive research on different weight-loss methods and their effectiveness. While Intermittent fasting (IF) is a popular component of weight loss diets, researchers are still working to understand its benefits and drawbacks. A recent study found that the frequency and size of meals had a more significant impact on weight gain than the time window of eating. The results indicate that restricting eating to certain times of day with intermittent fasting may be ineffective for people to lose weight in the long term. Coupled with regular exercises, this method could be very effective.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Addicted to fast food

Ask the Doctor

Surgery for cataracts

Ask the Doctor

How to slow down aging

Ask the Doctor

What causes dementia?

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More