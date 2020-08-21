How to live with a roommate and be at peace

Take responsibility for your own mess



I remember getting to my room after a long lecture day and the whole room was flooded, one of my roommates had her bath and forgot to turn off the tap.She then went off-campus and the rest of us had to take care of the whole mess.This roommate refused to pick our calls and came back hours after the clean-up was done. That is not acceptable to say the least.

The memory of the footwears I had to throw away is still fresh in my brain, and oh, this roommate didn’t even apologise and we didn’t talk for a long time.

My point here is that, unlike this roommate of mine, you should learn to clean up after yourself.You are not at home and your roommates are not your family members.They don’t have a responsibility to you.

Be considerate of others.When you are done cooking, washing, or doing your makeup, clean up after yourself.Nobody likes having to clean up after someone who is perfectly able to do it herself.

<<Previous Next>>

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…