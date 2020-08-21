The former deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia is to appear at the Force Headquarters of the Nigerian Police, Abuja on Monday for criminal investigation.

Mailafia confirmed this on phone to our reporter Friday evening.

Mailafia said, “Yes, the Police were in my house this afternoon. At first, they looked intimidating but they told me they brought a letter. I am being summoned to be at the Force Headquarters on Monday for criminal investigation.”

