How to establish yourself as a professional bitcoin miner?

A Bitcoin miner is an individual utilizing a computer program that solves complex mathematical problems while verifying all transactions on the bitcoin network. Unfortunately, the more challenging these problems are, the harder it becomes to come up with solutions and earn coins.

With some strategic planning and effort, you can establish yourself as a professional miner without having to buy your mining machines or dedicate hundreds of dollars to the process upfront.

Who controls it?

Authorities controlling the traditional banking system have no control over the bitcoin ecosystem except for regulating its use. In short, banks and third parties cannot change the protocol of bitcoin as per the decentralized characters of bitcoin. Therefore, you might wonder who is responsible for significant changes in the bitcoin protocol, such as the bitcoin hard fork.

The developing, mining and investors community of bitcoin decides whether a change should occur in the bitcoin protocol. The public is the one who controls bitcoin as their actions result in highs and lows of bitcoin in terms of price. Moreover, the public can decide whether they want to increase the limited supply of bitcoin. Its main benefits are: 1) it’s decentralized, 2) it’s secured by cryptography, and 3) transactions are fast and safe. To date, over 100,000 merchants worldwide are into the bitcoin ecosystem Acceptance is expected to continue growing as long as enough people use bitcoin.

How to become a professional bitcoin miner?

As a new user, you must register an account with one of the mining pools and then download and configure your mining software. Some of these protocols are in various stages of development and require specific libraries before they can be compiled into working source code. You must also set up accounts with Bitcoin exchanges to convert your earnings back into fiat currency (USD, EUR, etc.) or other alternative cryptocurrencies like Litecoin.

Step 1: Get a bitcoin mining hardware:

It would help if you started by purchasing bitcoin mining hardware. Many companies are selling ASICs nowadays, and choosing one that will not disappoint you is hard. However, if you cannot afford one and want to get started with bitcoin mining, then this is what you should do:

Step 2: Join a pool:

Bitcoin mining pool is the key to fortune for budget and established miners, who might not be able to mine bitcoins profitably on their own. Simply joining a pool means you are lending your hashing power to help solve blocks and to receive part of the block reward when it’s solved. The reward is shared between everyone who helped solve that block; therefore, mining in a pool is more productive than mining alone.

Step 3: Download your mining software:

You can choose from many different types of mining clients, and each has its advantages. The most popular mining software is CG miner, which incurs features for advanced miners and a user interface for beginner miners. In addition, CG miners make bitcoin mining convenient by allowing you to control mining with a mobile phone.

Step 4: Other hardware and software requirements:





You also need to set up a Bitcoin wallet. One can choose from different types of wallets based on their needs. For example, you can choose between a desktop, mobile, or web-based wallet. These all have specific pros and cons, so it’s up to you which one you want to use. If you consider investing a hefty amount in bitcoin mining, you should always opt for a hardware wallet.

Step 5: Start mining:

Once you have all the hardware and software ready to mine bitcoins, you need to turn on your mining software and establish an account on a mining pool. You will then be able to sign up with any Bitcoin exchange that offers trading in bitcoin to convert your earnings.

Summary:

There are many ways of earning bitcoins, but you can make money while they grow in value by mining. There is no other way to get them except by becoming a miner, so you must start now and ensure that the work meets with success. You can also join a pool for even better profits.