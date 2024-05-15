The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has launched the first phase of the Consumer Credit Scheme to enhance social mobility and make consumer credit accessible for economically active Nigerians.

Here are five steps on how civil servants and other eligible Nigerians can apply for loans under this scheme:

1. Visit the CREDICORP Website

Go to the official CREDICORP website. Ensure you are on the correct site to avoid phishing scams.

2. Create an Account

Register by providing your personal details, including your name, email address, phone number, and employment details. Create a username and password.

3. Complete the Application Form

Tell Them Why You Need the Loan

Reason for Your Loan : Clearly state what you intend to use the loan for (e.g., purchasing household items, education, medical expenses).

: Clearly state what you intend to use the loan for (e.g., purchasing household items, education, medical expenses). Comfortable Repayment Amount : Indicate how much you can realistically afford to repay each month within a six-month period.

: Indicate how much you can realistically afford to repay each month within a six-month period. Microfinance Experience : State if you have borrowed money from a microfinance bank before.

: State if you have borrowed money from a microfinance bank before. Previous Loan Amount : If applicable, mention the highest amount you have borrowed previously.

: If applicable, mention the highest amount you have borrowed previously. National Identity Number (NIN): Provide your NIN details.

Once you’ve entered this information, click “Proceed” to move to the next step.

Employment Details

Years of Experience : Specify how long you have been working in your current position.

: Specify how long you have been working in your current position. Monthly Income : Indicate your gross monthly income (before taxes).

: Indicate your gross monthly income (before taxes). Salary Bank : Mention the bank where your salary is deposited.

: Mention the bank where your salary is deposited. Loan Destination Bank: Indicate the bank account where you want to receive the loan amount.

After filling in these details, click “Proceed” to move on.

Secondary Employment (Optional)

Do You Have a Secondary Job? : Answer “Yes” or “No”.

: Answer “Yes” or “No”. Secondary Employment Details : If you answered “Yes”, provide details about your secondary job. Years of Experience : Specify how long you have been working at your side job. Monthly Earnings : Indicate your earnings from the secondary job. Bank for Secondary Income : Mention the bank where your secondary income is deposited.

: If you answered “Yes”, provide details about your secondary job.

4. Face Capture

The final step is a quick face capture to complete your registration. Ensure you follow the instructions for a clear and accurate capture.

5. Submit Your Application

Once you’ve completed all the steps, submit your application. You will receive a confirmation email or notification about the status of your application.

Important Information

Application Deadline : The deadline to register for the first phase is May 15th, 2024. Make sure to complete your application before this date.

: The deadline to register for the first phase is May 15th, 2024. Make sure to complete your application before this date. Eligibility: Ensure you meet the eligibility criteria, which generally include being a civil servant or an economically active Nigerian with a stable income.

By following these steps, you can take advantage of the Consumer Credit Scheme to make important purchases and improve your standard of living.

