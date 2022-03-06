How the world ushered Adeboye into the octogenarian fold

The world recently literally stood still when the high and mighty, the Church community in Nigeria and beyond ushered the revered cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, into the class of octogenarians with pomp and prayers.

March 2, 2020 will forever linger in the mind of Adeboye as it was not only his birthday but also an opportunity for reflection on how much love was shown him by admirers and the effect of his impact on the growth of Christianity in Nigeria. The internet and social media were flooded with various testimonies and commendations.

Aside the 80-Hour Marathon Praise concert organised by the youth of the church, which featured gospel ministers from around the world, many others in their various ways celebrated Adeboye at 80.

Christian bodies, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and notable church leaders across the country also celebrated their own. The celebration of the cleric by the Presidency, state governors, politicians, top government functionaries, and captains of industry showed that the church leader is a man of many parts.

What many think would be a celebration of the century coupled with superb thanksgiving service, and wrapped up by a continental grand reception to host people from all walks of life turned out to be a ‘dry’ celebration, following the unusual lifestyle of Daddy GO, as he is fondly called.

Interestingly the celebration did not go without his followers and admirers recounting the numerous impacts of the notable cleric on humanity and the significance of his spiritual messages to the world.

In his congratulatory message, President Muhammadu Buhari recalled the large heart and concern about this health recovery in 2017.

President Buhari recalled his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years; most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London in 2017, while appreciating Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extends to other leaders and people from all walks of life.

He also expressed his belief that Pastor Adeboye’s contributions to the advancement of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

The president acknowledged the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path will be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, also celebrated Adeboye in an emotional tribute detailing the impact of ‘Daddy GO’in the Osinbajo dynasty and the Christian fold.

In his tribute, Osinbajo stated that, “Very few leaders will ever have the geographical and spiritual reach of influence that Pastor E.A. Adeboye has. He is neither the Pope nor the leader of the free world, but he heads a denomination that since his assumption of office as its General Overseer has established churches in over 198 countries and territories of the world.

“He was, as early as 2008, listed by Newsweek, as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Earlier in 1998, the Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lekki, Lagos, was reported to be one of the largest Christian gatherings ever and every year the RCCG Convention and Congresses have live crowds breaking that record. Through the years, miracles of every kind have been commonplace in his ministry.

“But the moral of the story is not in these achievements but in how his behaviour has remained unaffected by them. It was Mummy G.O. who once said to us, ‘see how God uses your father as a smokescreen to do the miracles He wants to do.’

“His impeccable integrity, his measured speech and action at all times, his life of many challenges, many wars, his courage, his unshaken faith, his deep love for God, through phenomenal achievements and numbing personal tragedy are all together the most persuasive evangelical message to all even those of other faiths, of the grace and mercy of God in the life of the saved,” the tribute stated.

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi in his congratulatory message described Adeboye as“my beloved brother,” just as he prayed that “the Lord will renew His anointing in his life and ministry, and make his new age, the beginning of greater usefulness in His hands, in Jesus’ name.”

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who visited Adeboye at his Redemption Camp office, expressed his delight to have spent some quality time with the celebrant, just as he personally extended his congratulatory message, saying, “I congratulate Daddy GO for God’s grace of a long, impactful life at the starting age of 80. It was a moment of appreciation to the Almighty God, and I also personally appreciate Daddy for the fatherly role he has always played in my life.”

Wife of the celebrant, Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, was delighted to go down memory lane on the journey with her husband. In her tribute, Mummy GO said, “My dear Boye, your favorite schoolgirl has nothing much to say than to give glory to God for your life. You have been a mentor, father, best friend and everything I have asked for from God and even more. This new age you clocked means a lot to your Children all over the world, but for me, it means so much more. Happy Birthday my love and know that the best is yet to come.”

However, despite the massive celebration from all over, the celebrant refused to lose focus on his covenant with God as Tribune Church gathered that he maintained his solemn moment with his creator.

Aside his numerous achievements it is obvious that Adeboye is not resting on his oars in increasing the current reach of the church, which is in over 195 countries and the fastest growing Pentecostal church in the United Kingdom. Activities for the eight-million soul-winning crusades across the country,Tribune Church also learnt, is still ongoing.

According to Adeboye, all he has attained in life cannot be achieved without God, adding that, “I started my first farm with N200,000 from the money I won at SHIFT 2016. SHIFT is a talent hunt competition hosted by The Redeemed Christian Church of God. My category for the competition was public speaking.

“My life and entrepreneurial journey will not be complete if I don’t mention RCCG. From attending the children church, graduating the teen’s church and becoming Sunday School Children teacher.”

