Fixing of refineries will end fuel scarcity —Kasali

Founder of Hour of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Muyideen Kasali, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently fix refineries in order to get over the recurring fuel and scarcity in the country.

The cleric said loans could be secured to address the perennial mess.

He also urged Nigerians not to solely rely on zoning in the 2023 presidential poll but to continue to pray to God for a president that will have mercy and interest of the people at heart.

Kasali who spoke at the end of one month prayer and fasting programme of the ministry, held annually to mark his birthday said the only solution to the fuel crisis is to fix the refineries once and for all no matter what it will cost us.

He said successive governments have introduced so many policies including fuel subsidy and devised means of bringing succour to the people, but all have failed.

“They said the fuel subsidy will be removed, but what relief has that brought to the people over the years?

“Instead of looking for short term solution, they should do the needful by fixing the ailing refineries to save us from this mess.

“We are known for getting loans for almost everything; if we can get loan to execute our railway project, let the them get loans to fix the refineries and people will appreciate the essence when everything is working effectively.

“They are now blaming the increase in oil price in the world market to the Russia- Ukraine war, but we still take our oil to foreign lands for refining and get it back at higher price, if we have our refineries working, there won’t be need for that,” he stated.

On the 2023 election, he added, “We should seek God’s face in prayers to choose for us. A political leader should be a servant to the led.

“A God-chosen man will love the people, do what God asked him to do for his people and will not listen to any contrary advice even from his so-called aides and assistants.

“Our leaders don’t want to give account of their stewardship. When we waged war against corruption, corruption immediately fought back. Who should we run to if not God, when law enforcement agents are being arrested for corrupt practices.”

