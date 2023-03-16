Rachael Omidiji

A girl’s elder brother, Debbie, accused Lagos State Teaching Hospital of negligence and lack of enough beds resulting in her death right in front of the hospital’s emergency center after waiting two hours.

He narrated this in the early hours of today, Thursday, 16th March 2023.

He said, “Right in front of the LUTH emergency center, my kid sister died this morning after waiting over 2 hours because of insufficient beds. I don’t blame anyone but greedy politicians.

Nigeria happened to you, Debbie. Rest in peace. @PeterObi @jidesanwoolu @GRVlagos @Morris_Monye”

He went ahead also to blame Nigerian politicians, where he called them ” greedy politicians.”

He concluded by saying, ” Nigeria happened to you, Debbie. Rest in peace.”