Adamu Amadu, Dutse

THE Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) to overseeing the governorship and State’s Assembly elections in the northwest, Hafiz Inuwa warned politicians in Jigawa state and the zone against violence during Saturday’s election.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police made the warning at the state police command headquarter in Dutse while addressing the seven governorship candidates and their supporters during the signing of peace accords.

Inuwa cautioned politicians against conducting act capable of destroying public peace before, during and after the Saturday’s election.

The who specifically appointed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, to supervise the conduct of governorship and state assembly election in Jigawa alongside two other police commissioners, gave the warning in Dutse.

The police chief spoke when seven political parties and their Governorship Candidates for the March 18 poll in Jigawa signed a Peace Accord the Police Officers Mess in Dutse on Thursday.

Inuwa, warned all political parties, thier candidates and supporters to desist from any act capable of destructing the peaceful conduct of the election.

He said the police and other security agencies will deal with anyone found wanting or engaged in any electoral violence.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ekot, who commended the political parties for their peaceful conduct during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, urged them and other stakeholders to maintain the tempo.

In his part the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Muhammad Bashar, lauded the political parties for maintaining peace and order during the Feb. 25 election.

Bashar urged stakeholders in the state to continue to pray God’s guidance toward peaceful conduct of the governorship and state assembly election.





The REC, however, promised that the commission would deliver a fair and credible election on March 18.