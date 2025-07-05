How LASTMA officials rescued accident victim in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has successfully rescued a man trapped inside a vehicle following an accident involving a container-laden truck along the Ikorodu Road corridor at Idi-Iroko.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Saturday, involving a 40-foot Mack truck and a white Toyota Sienna minivan with registration number LSR 267 GZ.

According to LASTMA spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq, preliminary investigations suggest the truck suffered brake failure due to alleged excessive speed, causing the container to detach and topple onto the minivan.

LASTMA’s midnight surveillance and emergency response team responded swiftly to distress calls, arriving at the scene and employing high-grade rescue apparatus to execute a painstaking extraction operation.

The operatives successfully rescued the male occupant, who was then treated by operatives of LASAMBUS.

The truck driver, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, fled the scene, reportedly out of panic and fear of mob retaliation or criminal prosecution.

The mangled Sienna was later towed to the Anthony Police Station, while the truck and its dislodged container were impounded and moved to LASTMA’s operational headquarters for further investigation.

Reacting, LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commended the professionalism of the agency’s emergency response team and urged truck operators to uphold the highest safety standards and adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent further avoidable disasters.