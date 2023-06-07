Popular beatmaker and the mastermind of Davido’s “Unavailable” hit song, Ikechukwu Clinton Nnaemeka, popularly known as Ragee has revealed his transition from being a rapper and songwriter to a producer.

According to Ragee, his beat-making sojourn was fueled by the financial prospect of being a producer as against rapping and writing song.

The “Unavailable” hitmaker started production and abandoned rapping and writing song in 2015 lamely.

“I actually started as a rapper and songwriter but right now, I enjoy producing because that is what brings in the bar. So as an Igbo man, you need to focus on the bar,” Ragee revealed.

He added that all of him now is of producing beat. However, people should expect more of his aesthetic in productions.

“For now, I just enjoy the producer part of me. I am just getting started, or are you tired already?”

Ragee is responsible for one of the most resonating taglines in Afrobeats culture today –

“initiating rage process”, and he has developed a clinical approach to crafting hit records.

The producer/songwriter is known for his uncanny ability to craft chart toppers across multiple genres.

Since this big break, he has worked on several top records like Oshey Boys which he co-produced with Magicsticks for Mayorkun. The song recorded moderate success on the Apple Music charts and led up to even more acclaim for Ragee.