The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Honourable (Dr.) Shina Abiola Peller, has urged the returning members of the House of Representatives to extend his cordial relationship with them in the last four years to his successor, Honourable Shina Oyedeji aka O’Shine.

Honourable Peller, who represented Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency at the ninth National Assembly, made this appeal yesterday after attending the valedictory session of the House.

The Ayedero, who described the last four years in the House as “awesome” added that it served as great opportunity for him to know how government works, especially in the legislative arm. He also recalled that it was a deliberate plan on his part not to return to the House for second term. He added that his decision was driven by his desire to give room for the other zone of his constituency to produce the next representative which hasn’t happened in the last 16 years.

Similarly, Honourable Peller used the avenue to acknowledge the leadership feat of the House Speaker, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, describing it as outstanding and remarkable. He noted that the Speaker was able to steer, stabilize and put the House together as one in spite of the different political, religious and ethnic affiliation of members.

Honourable Peller thanked his constituents for giving him the opportunity to serve them, while he urged them to give overwhelming support to his successor in the overall interest of the constituency.

His statement read in full:

“Yesterday, we had the valedictory session which marked the end of the 9th House of Representatives.

The last 4 years in the House has been so awesome as it gave me the opportunity to know how government works especially in the legislative arm. It also gave me the opportunity to work and mingle with different personalities with diverse culture from different federal constituencies of the federation.

“I must acknowledge and appreciate the outstanding and remarkable leadership feats of our speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who was able to steer, stabilize and put the House together as one, for good four years notwithstanding our different political affiliations.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be returning to the House for a second term, which was the plan from the onset in order to give room for the other zone of my constituency to produce the next representative which hasn’t happened in the last 16 years.

“As I sign out from the 9th National Assembly, I hope that the cordial relationship that I have built with members in the House will be transferred to my successor, Hon. Shina Oyedeji (O’Shine) of Kajola Local Govt, in the overall interest of my constituency which is made up of four local governments namely Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa.





“To God be the glory for everything! Special thanks to the loving people of my constituency for giving me the opportunity to serve them.”