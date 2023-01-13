How I survived my life-changing surgery, Mercy Johnson

”I had a cancer scare and I had like my thyroid removed. And it was like a journey for us because we had kids”.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has opened up on how she survived her life-changing surgery.

She said this during the latest episode Youtube cooking show, where she had a special guest, Joke Silva, on for a chat.

During the show, Mercy Johnson asked Joke Silver about the health of veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Following the response from Joke, Mercy shared her story of how she was put on medication for life when she was diagnosed with cancer.

She said;

“… Odi [her husband] and I have been here, and I have never discussed it where we had, like, Uhm, a scare. I had a cancer scare and I had like my thyroid removed. And it was like a journey for us because we had kids.

At that time, she and her husband had to accept the reality that surgery had to be done.

She furthered, ” And then we got there, they said I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life.”