How former NFF secretary, Sani Toro, two others were abducted

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro, alongside former Assistant Coach of Flying Eagles, Garba Yila and Alhaji Isah Jah.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, while confirming the abduction on Sunday in Bauchi, said that he was not conversant with the full details of the incident as it happened along Abuja – Jos road which is outside his state of operation.

It was reported that on Saturday, Sani Toro, Garba Yila and Alhaji Isah Jah were kidnapped on their way from Abuja to Bauchi after they attended the wedding ceremony of the son of former NFF President, Aminu Maigari.

However, a relative of the victims who is the District Head of Lame, Sarkin Yakin Bauchi Alhaji Ali Yakubu Lame explained that, “We are related with all the victims and we are shocked when we received the news over the abduction of the three sons of Bauchi State.”

He said that “initially, they were five in the vehicles, the abductors took three and left two. They shot one Tijjani on his hand and they left him in a pool of blood.”





The traditional ruler added that “They also didn’t pick Alhaji Mijinyawa because he is ill, he can’t walk properly, but they took Sani Yeriman Toro, Garba Yila and Alhaji Isah Jah, all of them from Bauchi State”.

The District Head said that they have now returned to Almighty Allah, praying to enable them to regain their freedom.

He however appealed to the public to continue to pray for peace and stability in the country and advised people to support the security agencies with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals.

Yakubu Lame lamented that no one is safe in Nigeria today and appealed to the Federal Government to do all it can to stop this dastardly act of lawlessness going on in different parts of the country.

