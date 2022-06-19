Gunmen abduct village head, son in Bauchi community

Barely 24 hours after yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked some communities in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State killing four people and injuring others, another set of gunmen have attacked Zira Village in Toro Local Government Area and abducted the village head, Yahya Saleh Abubakar and his son Habibu Saleh.

While giving an account of the incident, the district Head of Lame Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame said that “Last Saturday night, the village Head of Zira was abducted with his son by kidnappers and their abductors are yet to contact the family of the victims.”

He also said that the situation is so alarming if people cannot sleep with their eyes closed, “It’s time for the Federal government to look into what is happening particularly in Northern Nigeria.”

Bauchi State Police spokesman, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil confirmed the incident, saying that, “the gunmen went to the village which is under Rishi Police Division, a border village with Plateau state, around 2 a.m. last Saturday night and kidnapped the village Head Saleh Abubakar and his son Habibu Saleh.”

Ahmed Wakil also said that the State Commissioner of Police Umar Mamman Sanda directed the Divisional Police Officer DPO in the area to rescue the abducted victim unhurt.

According to him, “The command has since dispatched a team of detectives, and other police officers to rescue the victims and presently our men are combing the bush in search of the abducted victims. We assure residents that the abducted persons shall soon be rescued.”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal business and report any suspicious characters as police are doing everything possible to rescue the victims.