How FG repositioned veterinary, pest control services in two years

VETERINARY and Pest Control Services are one of the key departments at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The department has a mandate of monitoring abattoirs, curbing the spread of zoonotic diseases and protecting the lives of animals in Nigeria.

According to a document obtained from the department, the government has invested heavily in equipping the department and ensuring the safety of humans and animals, especially in the areas of curbing zoonotic diseases.

The document stated that the federal government had constructed and equipped one Federal Veterinary Medical Centre (FVMC) in Kano for research in animal health and provision of quality animal health care service delivery at secondary level for improved animal healthcare and welfare and enhanced livestock production and productivity.

Furthermore, it stated that there was also the construction and equipping of 17 Primary Animal Health centers (PAHCs) in Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun , Zamfara , Edo , Cross/River , Plateau, Niger, Kebbi, Adamawa, Enugu, Taraba, Bauchi and Akwa-Ibom States and provided essential veterinary drugs and Medicare for the constructed PAHCs to support the states in provision of quality animal healthcare service delivery at the grassroots for improved livestock production and productivity

It said the government “constructed 14 Standard Live Birds Markets with poultry meat processing units in Bayelsa, Adamawa, Niger, AkwaIbom, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kano, Katsina, Edo, Rivers, Kwara, Ondo, Gombe and Yobe States as part of the strategy for the prevention and control of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) and other poultry diseases for creation of jobs along the poultry value chain as well as to ensure hygienic processing of poultry meat to guarantee safety and wholesomeness of poultry meat

“Renovated/upgraded of Abattoir/slaughter Houses in Plateau, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Kaduna, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo and Ogun States to ensure provision of safe and wholesome meat for human consumption.

“Established and Equipped 2nos Apiary demonstration centres in Kogi and FCT for production of quality honey and bee hives for domestic use and export.

“Conducted Pilot dog census in 6 States (Adamawa, Cross River, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kebbi & Imo) to determine dog population in the country which is critical in planning and implementation of the program for the elimination of dog mediated human Rabies in Nigeria in line with the global target for the eradication of Rabies by 2030.

“Provided and utilised 8,500 litres of disinfectants for the prevention and control of African swine fever for improved production and productivity of the pigs in pig producing states.

“Provided assorted vaccination equipment and consumables: Auto and disposable syringe/needles, diluent, vaccine expanders support states for effective field vaccination exercise”, it said.





The government also provided laboratory reagents for the diagnosis and control of emerging and re-emerging zoonotic diseases (Bovine Tuberculosis and brucellosis), provided and utilised 187,300 litres of assorted pesticides for the control of Transboundary pests thereby mitigating the devastating effect of migratory pests on crop fields to guarantee bumper harvest and ensure food and nutrition security.

It further stated that the government provided and utilized 2,886 Flight Hours for the Control of Transboundary Pest in 12 front line States (Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi & Zamfara), deployed 14nos 4 Wheel Drive (Hilux Vehicle) fitted with mounted Rig for Desert Locust and other Transboundary Pests Surveillance and Response in frontline States to mitigating the devastating effect of migratory pests on crop fields to guarantee bumper harvest and ensure food and nutrition security.

Also according to the document, the government deployed five Project Vehicles for Animal Health and Disease Surveillance Activities in Northern and Southern Zones for the control of Transboundary Animal Diseases for enhanced production and productivity of livestock resources.

The government conducted Environmental Impact Assessment of Pesticide use in frontline States (Kebbi, Jigawa, Gombe, Taraba, Kano, Yobe, Sokoto, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Niger).

It also utilised 850 hours for Ground Control of Tsetse flies in Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos and FCT for the control of trypanasomosis a devastating disease of livestock

Updated the Map of Tsetse flies infestation in the country

There was also the provision of 12.5 million PPR, 5 million CBPP, 5,000 FMD, 5 million NCD and 350,000 Anti-rabies vaccines to support 36 states and the FCT to ensure wider coverage of annual mass vaccination of livestock against major Transboundary Animal diseases (TADs).

“Provided Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment to Support 1no central laboratory at the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Vom, Plateau State and 11nos Veterinary teaching Hospitals (Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State, University of Ibadan, Oyo State, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Sokoto State, University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, University of Ilorin, Kwara State, University of Abuja, FCT and University of Jos, Plateau State.

“Supported 11 nos Veterinary Teaching Hospitals (UDUS, ABU, UI, UNIMAID, UNIILORIN, UNIJOS, UNN, UniABUJA, UniAGRIC ABK, UniAgric MKD, UniAgric Umudike) with sundry clinical materials and consumables to aid teaching of clinical students and diagnosis of animal diseases

“Supported States with assorted Vaccination Equipment, Supported States with assorted Post Mortem and Surgical Tools, Provided Equipment for Establishment of Honey and Beewax collection and certification center for exporters, Trained 500nos Abattoir Workers on Biosecurity and Bio-containment protocols for19 States selected States (Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Kaduna, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo & Ogun).

“Provided and installed Incinerators in 10nos Constructed Animal Health Centres (Edo, C/River, Plateau, Niger, Kebbi, Jigawa, Adamawa, Enugu, Taraba & Bauchi).

“Provided Meat Inspection Inputs for 19 nos Abattoirs/SlaughterHouses in selected States (Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Kaduna, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo & Ogun).

“Developed and Produced National Control Strategy document for Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) Foot and Mouth Disease, (FMD), African Swine Fever (ASF), Animal Trypanosomosis and Tick -Borne Diseases (AT&TBDs), and National Rabies Strategic Plan/Guidelines”, the document added.

