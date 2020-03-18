Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s failure to pay rent

Metro
By Tribune Online
shari'a court, law, housewife, sex workers in Jigawa, Kaduna, divorce, husband, rent

A housewife, Sakina Lawal on Wednesday prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna to dissolve the three-year marriage to husband, Abubakar Abdullahi over his inability to pay for rent.

“My husband has abandoned me. He does not care about me. He has also denied me of sex.

“I can no longer stay in a loveless marriage, he should divorce me if he is not ready to change,’’ she told the court.

ALSO READ: Zonta Club empowers girls at centennial anniversary

In his defence, Abdullahi said has tried his best to satisfy his wife.

Abdullahi prayed the court to give him time to settle with his wife.

After listening to parties, the judge, Malam Dahiru Bamalli adjourned the matter until June 6 for the couple to explore avenues to settle their differences out of court.

NAN

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Metro

Why bandits are killing people ― Buhari

Metro

Gunmen kill 13 family members in Kaduna

Metro

I supplied AK-47 to bandits in Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, confesses gunrunner

Metro

Man jailed 6 months for stealing N10,000 phone

Comments