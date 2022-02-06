Housewife allegedly stabs husband’s nephew to death in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu, for allegedly stabbing her husband’s nephew, Habeeb Aremu to death.

The suspect, in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, committed the offence following a minor disagreement between them.

The deceased was stabbed in the neck by his uncle’s wife for breaking a mirror glass, with the use of a kitchen knife.

The housewife was arrested by the men of the Agbado Division following a distress call by members of the community where the incident happened.

The Police were said to have recovered the body of the 18-year-old boy from the pool of his blood and was confirmed dead when taken to the hospital for treatment.

While his remains had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital at Ifo.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Housewife stabs husband’s nephew Housewife stabs husband’s nephew

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Housewife stabs husband’s nephew Housewife stabs husband’s nephew