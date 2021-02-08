House of Reps member harps on empowerment of constituents

A member of the House of Representatives, representing the Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon Johnson Oghuma, on Monday said that the empowerment of the people remained the only panacea against poverty in the country.

Oghuma, who harped on the need to ensure that the circle of poverty among Nigerians is broken permanently, stressed that capacity building among the constituents and the provision of self-sufficient economic empowerment programmes would eliminate the tensed atmosphere in the country.

The two-time National Assembly lawmaker made the disclosures in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state, while flagging off an empowerment program he embarked upon in the locality, which will see hundreds of his constituents being empowered with starter packs and other equipment such as 20 mini tractors, distribution of 400 mechanical/welding tools, School learning materials and the training of 150 women in poultry farming, among others.

Oghuma, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, said his effort aimed at consolidating on his previous skill acquisition programmes, adding that the current training was designed to provide and equip the participant with the needed skill in the areas of cassava and rice farming.

“As a member of the National Assembly and a Christian, my interest is to always put smiles on the faces of my people irrespective of political divide because poverty knows no party. In fact, I received more phone calls from other party members who called to express appreciation,” he said.

According to him, “the basic idea of doing this often is that this is the only sure way to give back to my people who voted massively for me. Providing empowerment packages and training will go a long way in addressing poverty among our people because in due time the beneficiaries will be self-sufficient to take care of their basic needs.”

One of the beneficiaries, Musa Ahmed, thanked the lawmaker for the items and promised that it would be put to better use and urged other lawmakers in the state to emulate the virtues of Oghuma whom he described as ‘‘Mr. Performer”.

“This is not the first time members of this constituency are receiving this kind of empowerment from him. We are so happy for this blessing from Hon Oghuma. For the first time we are seeing true and selfless representation, we are so happy for this,” Ahmed enthused.

Also, in a reaction on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr Atairu Umoru, praised the lawmaker for the programme and said the gesture was a rare opportunity to explore their opportunity in agriculture.

“Oghuma’s gesture to our people was a clear indication of the fact he was elected to serve the very people who voted. We are happy with what he has done so far,” Umoru added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.