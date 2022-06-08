Host communities of Edo oil palm plantation dissociate selves from lawsuit

The Oje of Ora in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, J.E. Okanigbuan Oraekpen II, has dissociated his community from the purported lawsuit against the state government over the location of an oil palm plantation in the area.

Speaking in the same vein, his counterpart from neighbouring Illueha, the Utebi of Illueha, Samuel Dogo, said that he was surprised when his secretary briefed him of the legal challenge.

Oje Oraekpen II said that he was fully in support of the project as it would increase economic activities in the area and bring development closer to the indigenes.

The royal father said that his people were duly consulted and all agreements reached with the government before the commencement of the project.

The traditional ruler who spoke through one of the high chiefs, Chief Segun Imoinah, the Ogidigan of Ora, insisted that his people did not know anything about the lawsuit and were not consulted before the lawsuit was instituted.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the news of a purported lawsuit allegedly instituted against the Edo State government by Ora clan in respect of the Edo State oil palm project sited in the Edo forest reserves in Ora.





“Ora people wholeheartedly support the Edo State oil palm project being sited in Ora. We will continue to support the government to ensure the success of the project. As a people, we are concerned about the development of our community and know the impact of this project.”

While reassuring the governor of his people’s support, Oje Oraekpen II added that apart from boosting oil palm and allied products production for both local and international markets, the economic impact of the project could not be overemphasised.

The chairman, Ora-Government Interface Committee, Chief Okhuoya Akhadelor, amplified the traditional ruler, noting that the reported lawsuit is the handiwork of some retrogressive people who were hell-bent on sabotaging the development of the community.

The Utebi of Illueha added: “We have never raised a grievance regarding the reserve. It is the government who owns it and if they want to use it, since it belongs to them, they are free to use the land. We have nothing against the government regarding the siting of the project. Our people are 100 per cent behind the government.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech