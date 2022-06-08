Why we organised medical outreach, donated education materials to host community pupils —Nigerian Navy

As one of the events earmarked for its 66th anniversary, the Nigerian Naval Engineering College, Sapele, Delta State has distributed educational materials to over 150 pupils of Abeke Primary School in Ogorode community, Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

This is just as the college carried out a medical outreach in Jesse and Kokori communities in Ethiope West and East local government areas, distributing free drugs to the people.

Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Naval Engineering College, Navy Captain Emeka Chinaka, on Tuesday last week, led some officers and ratings of the college to present the items to the pupils.

Chinaka said that the donation was in commemoration of the week-long 66th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

Items distributed were exercise books and mathematical sets.

The deputy commandant said the educational outreach was to encourage the children to be of good behaviour, study hard and eschew all forms of criminality capable of jeopardising their future.





“Aside the medical rhapsody, we decided to extend educational outreach to Ogorode community where we domicile.

“At the end of it all, we are giving them exercise books and mathematical sets to help them in their academic pursuit.

“About 150 children were our target but we surpassed the number from what I am seeing. It is quite commendable. We focused on primary five pupils only because they are almost at the terminal stage in the school.

“This is the school we selected because is the only public school that is closest to us. Subsequently, we might go further by probably including secondary schools,” he said.

Chinaka urged the pupils to be disciplined and dedicated to their studies, noting that the sky would be their limit in whatever profession they decide to choose.

Responding, the head teacher of the school, Mrs Akoro Oritsebughemi commended the Nigerian Navy for the gesture and urged other organisations to follow.

“The Nigerian Navy has cast a glorious future in the life of the children. This will be in their mind for a long time and it will motivate them to learn and study hard,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Benjamin Flourish, thanked the Navy and prayed God to provide and keep them alive.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Navy, in continuation of the commemoration of its anniversary, had carried out a medical outreach in Jesse and Kokori communities in Ethiope West and East local government areas.

The medical team was led by Commander Dominica Adebayo, Commander of the Naval Medical Centre, Sapele.

Adebayo said that free medical consultations, drugs, eye glasses, mosquito nets and others were offered the beneficiaries which included women, men and youths.

“The medical rhapsody is essentially a way to letting the communities know that we are not just force people but also interested in the well-being of the people.

“The Nigerian Navy is your friend. Do not be afraid of them. We are brothers and sisters and we are here to render our services to you,” Adebayo said.

