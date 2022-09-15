Hoodlums destroying my campaign billboards, Oyo SDP gov candidate petitions police

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Michael Folorunsho Lana, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police in the state over the alleged destruction of his campaign billboards as well as those of other political parties.

Lana, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, in a petition sent to the police, alleged that the hoodlums were targeting the billboards of all political parties except the ruling party in the state.

He said if the development was not tackled, then it could lead to anarchy in the state.

“Kindly be informed that these actions are invitations to anarchy, especially in a city where what was known as ‘Operation Wetie’ took place.

“I am, therefore, requesting that you take immediate steps to curb these criminal activities as regards the properties of all political parties to avoid untold violence and bloodshed in Oyo State.”

