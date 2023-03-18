Terna Chikpa

Hoodlums have reportedly destroyed election materials in Akete Asibiti wards in Donga’s local government area of Taraba State.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Donga is the home of the APC governortorial candidate Senator Emmanuel Bwacha. At the same time, Akate and Asibiti wards are believed to be a stronghold of the opposition APC.

Elder James Chimin, a resident who spoke to our Correspondent on the phone said the heavily armed hoodlums stormed the Ward headquarters as early as 6:30 am just when the INEC officials were about to move the election materials to various polling units and started shooting sporadically.

Meanwhile, there is apparent voter apathy in Wukari local government the hometown of the PDP governorship candidate as monitored by our Correspondent.

Some of the voters who spoke to our Correspondent in Wukari said there were concerns about the security of voters.

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate col. Kefas Agbu commended the process so far.

Agbu who spoke after casting his vote at the Ebeneza primary school also expressed confidence that the exercise would be peaceful despite the incident in the Akate and Asibiti wards of Dongo and appealed to voters to behave in an orderly manner for the success of the exercise.

